Penn State rugby teams have gathered a combined 25 national title game appearances since 1995 but receive very little coverage on the national and even local stage, as a result.

In the U.S., sports like football, basketball, baseball and hockey take the forefront over a long list of others. Even though rugby is popular on an international stage, it continues to struggle domestically.

Both the men’s and women’s squads have been consistent in competing on both the national stage and within conference play. In fact, the women’s squad won six straight national titles from 2012 to 2017 and has won 12 total national championships.

Many Penn Staters, past and present, may be shocked to hear this, and many others may not know the school has a pair of teams at all. This is in part due to the lack of exposure on Penn State’s official website — as there is no mention of the school’s rugby championships.

This lack of exposure is also due in large part to the lack of NCAA support.

In spite of all of the blue and white’s collective success, there is no official NCAA regulated rugby competition. Instead, collegiate teams are overseen on a national scale by USA Rugby.

Official sanction by the NCAA would bring exposure and funding to a sport that could use quite a bit of both.

After college sports resumed, the NCAA netted a record $1.16 billion revenue in 2021. Meanwhile, USA Rugby lost over $4 million in 2018 and even filed for bankruptcy in March 2020.

These recent massive financial constraints continue to adversely affect the popularity growth of collegiate rugby within the country. However, rugby has proven it can grow at the domestic level, as it gained 350% player participation between 2004 and 2010.

With the sport’s growing popularity and similarities with American football, rugby could be a desirable game to add to an already large NCAA organization. There are even over 2,500 colleges and universities that field teams, according to Elite Rugby Scholars.

This may raise a question: If the sport is growing, why doesn’t the NCAA open up a collegiate program?

There are a couple of major reasons that all ultimately boil down to money.

There would be a need to completely realign divisions and conferences, for the creation of new conferences and likely consistent convincing of universities to add Division I programs.

All of the complexities that come with adopting a new sport are no match for the fact that sports are best off when popular, especially at the collegiate level.

Of the top-100 college programs, only six of them were sports that aren’t football or basketball in terms of profit margins, obviously none of which were rugby programs. This isn’t surprising as both football and basketball stand as the cornerstones of the NCAA’s profit.

Generally non-football and basketball sports are funded by these two mainstays in American entertainment. If rugby were to earn NCAA sanctioning, this would likely be no different.

With NCAA profits at an all-time high, this could be the chance for universities around the country to build a more secure collegiate network. There is enough infrastructure in place for rugby to be successful, especially if sports like field hockey and lacrosse can succeed in a country where they are second-rate sports.

After not receiving enough support and recognition, the Nittany Lions would thrive if rugby became officially sanctioned by the NCAA. As a growing sport, rugby would continue to grow under this potential new system.

Penn State has a lot to gain with its rich history if the NCAA decides to expand into a risky but potentially untapped, expanding sports market.

