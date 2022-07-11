The Big Ten shocked the college sports world with the recent announcement that two schools from California, USC and UCLA, will join the conference in 2024.

Though the move likely centers around football from an athletics standpoint, another major, profit-driving sport will also be affected when the two iconic schools land in the Big Ten.

Penn State hasn’t boasted a premier program in quite some time, but it looks to be on the rise with the hire of Micah Shrewsberry, a former assistant with Purdue and the Boston Celtics.

On the other hand, the two new additions do boast some standout programs, especially UCLA.

Both schools made the NCAA Tournament each of the last two years, something Penn State has failed to accomplish since 2011 — in part due to the 2020 bracket being canceled.

UCLA was ranked in every single AP poll during the season, and it entered the tournament at No. 13 and earned a fourth seed in the bracket.

The powerhouse program failed to make much noise, though, falling in the Sweet 16 to eventual title runner-up North Carolina. However, in the year prior, UCLA turned a First Four appearance into a Final Four run, coming up short on an overtime buzzer beater against Gonzaga.

The last time a Big Ten team made the Final Four was 2019 when Michigan State lost to Texas Tech by 10 points.

USC made a bit of a run of its own in 2021, advancing all the way to the Elite Eight as a six seed before eventually losing to one-seeded Gonzaga. Similarly to the Bruins, the Trojans disappointed in 2022, losing in the first round to lower-seeded Miami.

Without top-tier talent, these schools would never be in positions to succeed at the level and consistent rate they do.

Both programs have sent talent to the NBA, both recently and throughout history.

USC has had three players drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft since 2019. It also boasts stars such as DeMar DeRozan, Paul Westphal and Bill Sharman.

UCLA draft history, recently and in the distant past, is even richer. With four players selected in the first round since 2017, the Bruins also claim all-time greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Reggie Miller and Russell Westbrook.

To go along with its myriad of all-time talent, UCLA also put together one of the greatest dynasties ever under arguably the greatest college coach in John Wooden. Wooden led the university to 10 of its 11 championships from 1964-1975, missing out only twice on a title in that 12-year run.

Penn State has never won an NCAA championship, with its two national titles coming as NIT wins in the 2000s.

While the seemingly unwanted competition boost might make things harder for the blue and white on the court, the addition of two big-market teams will certainly benefit the university and its fans.

When taking another glance, though, there are paths for it to help a young and budding program like Penn State.

Regardless of whether the conference continues to expand, there is opportunity for the Big Ten Tournament to drastically change. If it remains with 16 teams, the format would likely flip to a standard 16-team tournament, creating a more level playing field for all teams involved.

For teams like Penn State, which found itself as a bottom-four seed in 2022, this new format would cut its path to a title from five games to four.

With the more level field, the Nittany Lions would have a better chance at competing with the conference’s best schools. This added success would help in areas that the blue and white is already succeeding in.

In his first full offseason, Shrewsberry signed the program’s best class of all time, backed by three top-150 freshmen.

With the new staff already making major strides on the recruiting trail, playing teams on the West Coast should only help to expand the program’s pool of talent.

Despite the many obvious positives, there is one major flaw to the move.

With many games during the regular season falling on weekdays, it’s unclear just how dramatically traveling to California in those instances will affect teams, especially those on and around the East Coast.

For the players and coaches, flying across the country on a random Tuesday night to play one game, just to fly back that same night is exhausting. In many instances, it seems unavoidable that student-athletes would be negatively affected by this at an academic level.

And if the travel alone wasn’t enough, the time difference adds insult to injury. Games played at either USC or UCLA could potentially start at 10 p.m. EST and not end until comfortably after midnight.

This is a kink that the conference will have to work out because it’s the biggest and most damaging drawback of the move.

Overall, though, adding two competitive programs to the Big Ten will increase its competition during the season and better prepare teams for the postseason, in addition to the monetary and fan-experience gains.

