Wednesday will be a special day for Penn State Athletics.

Starting at 6 a.m., the Big Ten Network will host "Penn State Day", where it will air 24 straight hours of Penn State programming.

Penn State on the @BigTenNetwork ALL DAY? Count us in.😎https://t.co/kfUMfwmrdx — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 8, 2022

The day-long period will include programming from nine different blue and white teams and will conclude Thursday at 6 a.m.

Here is the programming list for the entire 24 hours:

6 a.m.: B1G Men's Ice Hockey B1G Championship: Penn State vs. Wisconsin

8 a.m.: On the Ice

8:30 a.m.: B1G Men's Lacrosse Penn State at Maryland

10:30 a.m.: 16 – Connor Darcey Story

11:30 a.m.: B1G Football in 60 Penn State at Wisconsin - 9/4/21

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten Elite 1986 Penn State Football Repeat

1:30 p.m.: Penn State Football Classic Notre Dame at Penn State - 11/21/87

2:30 p.m.: The B1G Story Matt Millen Repeat

3 p.m.: B1G Men's Soccer B1G Tournament Championship: Indiana at Penn State

5 p.m.: B1G Volleyball in 60 Penn State at Maryland - 9/29/21

6 p.m.: Penn State Volleyball Classic Minnesota at Penn State

7 p.m.: Penn State Wrestling Classic Ohio State at Penn State

8 p.m.: Penn State Wrestling Classic Penn State at Iowa

9 p.m.: The B1G Moment Adam Taliaferro Repeat

10 p.m.: Penn State Football Classic Purdue at Penn State - 9/30/00

11 p.m.: Penn State Basketball Classic Penn State at Iowa - 2/3/96

12 a.m.: B1G Basketball in 60 Iowa at Penn State - 1/31/22

1 a.m.: B1G Field Hockey Penn State at Ohio State

3 a.m.: Big Ten Elite 2016 Penn State Football

4 a.m.: 2016 B1G Softball Tournament Quarterfinal: Penn State vs. Nebraska

