Wednesday will be a special day for Penn State Athletics.
Starting at 6 a.m., the Big Ten Network will host "Penn State Day", where it will air 24 straight hours of Penn State programming.
Penn State on the @BigTenNetwork ALL DAY? Count us in.😎https://t.co/kfUMfwmrdx— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 8, 2022
The day-long period will include programming from nine different blue and white teams and will conclude Thursday at 6 a.m.
Here is the programming list for the entire 24 hours:
6 a.m.: B1G Men's Ice Hockey B1G Championship: Penn State vs. Wisconsin
8 a.m.: On the Ice
8:30 a.m.: B1G Men's Lacrosse Penn State at Maryland
10:30 a.m.: 16 – Connor Darcey Story
11:30 a.m.: B1G Football in 60 Penn State at Wisconsin - 9/4/21
12:30 p.m.: Big Ten Elite 1986 Penn State Football Repeat
1:30 p.m.: Penn State Football Classic Notre Dame at Penn State - 11/21/87
2:30 p.m.: The B1G Story Matt Millen Repeat
3 p.m.: B1G Men's Soccer B1G Tournament Championship: Indiana at Penn State
5 p.m.: B1G Volleyball in 60 Penn State at Maryland - 9/29/21
6 p.m.: Penn State Volleyball Classic Minnesota at Penn State
7 p.m.: Penn State Wrestling Classic Ohio State at Penn State
8 p.m.: Penn State Wrestling Classic Penn State at Iowa
9 p.m.: The B1G Moment Adam Taliaferro Repeat
10 p.m.: Penn State Football Classic Purdue at Penn State - 9/30/00
11 p.m.: Penn State Basketball Classic Penn State at Iowa - 2/3/96
12 a.m.: B1G Basketball in 60 Iowa at Penn State - 1/31/22
1 a.m.: B1G Field Hockey Penn State at Ohio State
3 a.m.: Big Ten Elite 2016 Penn State Football
4 a.m.: 2016 B1G Softball Tournament Quarterfinal: Penn State vs. Nebraska
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
A Penn State graduate assistant just received a coaching upgrade elsewhere.