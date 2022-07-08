Another athletic year is in the books for Penn State, and there were plenty of memorable moments throughout.

However, none of the scores, wins, records and championships would have been possible without the athletes themselves.

Here’s a look at some of the female athletes who went above and beyond for the blue and white in their respective sports.

Basketball

The best athlete on the court for the Lady Lions last season was junior Makenna Marisa.

Marisa averaged 22.2 points per game, good for the third-highest mark in program history and sixth-highest in the country in 2021-22.

Additionally, the McMurray, Pennsylvania, native recorded a triple-double against Delaware State on Nov. 16, the first such occurrence in the program since 1988.

Marisa was one of two players to start in all 29 games for Penn State, averaging 35.8 minutes per game — by far the most on the team.

This season, the All-Big Ten first-team selection was responsible for a whopping 31.5% of the team’s total points, showing just how crucial she was to the unit’s overall success.

Field hockey

The Nittany Lions posted a solid 14-6 record and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2021, but they couldn’t have done it without sophomore Sophia Gladieux.

The forward from Boyertown, Pennsylvania, recorded 38 of the team’s 142 points and a team-leading 18 goals.

Gladieux started in all 20 games for Penn State and racked up five game-winning goals over the course of the year.

Ice hockey

On the ice, Natalie Heising was the MVP for the Nittany Lions, rewriting the Penn State record books.

In her fifth season in Happy Valley, Heising scored 20 goals and 40 points, both of which were single-season program records.

Additionally, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native scored 20 or more points for the fifth straight season, a feat no other Penn Stater has accomplished more than three times.

A two-time world champion with the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team, the forward added to her trophy case when she was named CHA Player of the Year following her remarkable 2021-22 season.

Lacrosse

From a statistical standpoint, Kristin O’Neill was head and shoulders above her teammates last season.

O’Neill scored 39 goals in 15 games — 15 more than the next best Nittany Lion — including three game winners. She added 12 assists, which ranked second on the team behind only then-junior Kara Nealon.

The midfielder earned All-Big Ten first-team and All-American honorable-mention recognition following her second season at Penn State.

Soccer

In her fifth year with the program, midfielder Sam Coffey stood out at the top of a very talented group.

Coffey helped lead the Nittany Lions to a Sweet-16 appearance in an NCAA Tournament run — which included an upset over No. 11 USC in a shootout.

The former blue and white star scored eight goals in her final season with Penn State and added a team-best eight assists, good for 24 total points.

The Sleepy Hollow, New York, native earned All-Big Ten first-team and All-American second-team honors. She was later drafted 12th overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft by the Portland Thorns.

Softball

On the diamond, no Nittany Lion was more dominant than pitcher Bailey Parshall.

The southpaw from Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, pitched her way to a 22-9 record and appeared in 40 of the team’s 54 games.

The senior boasted a whopping 20 complete games, including nine shutouts and one perfect game, holding opposing batters to just a .199 batting average.

Parshall was named to the NFCA All-America third team, becoming just the fifth Nittany Lion to earn All-American status.

Volleyball

Kaitlyn Hord led the way for Penn State at the net, pacing the squad in hitting percentage with .394 in her senior season, which ranked 20th nationally.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native also tied for fourth in the NCAA in total blocks and placed seventh in blocks per set in 2021.

Hord was named a second-team All-American, the fourth All-American honor of her collegiate career, after guiding Penn State to the NCAA Tournament for the record-breaking 41st consecutive season.

