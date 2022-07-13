The 2021-22 school year was a successful one for Penn State athletics, including a national championship and various conference championships.

At an individual level, there were plenty of talented athletes who contributed to their team’s success.

Here’s a look at the players who made the biggest impact on their respective teams.

Baseball

Catcher Matt Wood was the heart and soul of the blue and white lineup, leading his team to a Big Ten Tournament appearance for the first time since 2012.

Wood led the team with a .395 batting average in the regular season, which also led the conference.

The junior finished the year with 12 home runs and 36 walks while striking out just 26 times.

Wood was named to the All-Big Ten first team and is projected as a Day 2 draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Basketball

On the hardwood, Siena transfer Jalen Pickett stepped into the lead role on Micah Shrewsberry’s squad, leading Penn State in points per game with 13.3.

The Rochester, New York, native led the Big Ten in minutes per game, starting in all 31 contests for the Nittany Lions.

Pickett was a threat to score from anywhere on the court, with a strong midrange game and the second-most 3-pointers made on the team.

The 6-foot-4 guard led Penn State in assists and also collected the third-most rebounds on the team, providing value in all aspects of the game.

Ice hockey

There were a few strong candidates for the best athlete on the ice, but forward Kevin Wall edged out his counterparts.

The junior led the team in two very important categories, tallying 16 goals and 29 points, while skating in all of the team’s 38 games.

The All-Big Ten honorable mention recorded multiple goals on three different occasions, including a hat trick in a 6-2 drubbing of Niagara.

Lacrosse

It was a disappointing year for the blue and white on the field, as it fell short of its lofty expectations, but it could have been worse had it not been for junior Mac Costin.

The midfielder led Penn State with 20 goals, which made up for almost 13% of the team total, and doled out four assists.

His most notable goal was an overtime game-winner to propel Penn State past rival Michigan, by a score of 9-8.

Costin started all 14 games in his third collegiate season, one of just three Nittany Lions to start in every contest in 2022.

Soccer

Jeff Cook’s squad had one of its best seasons in school history, winning both the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships.

A large part of that success can be attributed to then-sophomore Peter Mangione, who ranked second on the team in goals and tied for second in total points.

Mangione paced the Nittany Lions with four game-winning goals, which tied for 22nd nationally.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland, native earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year following his dominant season, which included a hat trick against Villanova.

Volleyball

There was plenty of talent on a Penn State squad that finished the season ranked No. 3 nationally by RPI, but Brett Wildman stood above the rest.

Wildman led the team in points and kills, while playing in all 92 sets last season. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native ranked in the top 40 nationally in aces per set, hitting percentage, kills per set and points per set.

The 6-foot-5 senior dominated the conference, earning a spot on the All-EIVA first team, as well as EIVA Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

The outside hitter went on to earn first-team All-American honors after being named to the second team the previous season.

Wrestling

With five individual national champions on the roster, it's hard to pick just one best wrestler, but Nick Lee was unstoppable during his last season in Happy Valley.

Lee put the “super” in super-senior, posting a 22-0 record in 2022 with Cael Sanderson’s squad. The Evansville, Indiana, native also became the first wrestler to gather five All-American honors in Penn State program history.

The 141-pound wrestler was crowned a Big Ten and NCAA champion at his weight class and was one of three wrestlers across the country to earn first-place votes for the Hodge Trophy — awarded to the best wrestler in the nation.

Following the season, Lee was named the male Penn State Athlete of the Year for his achievements.

