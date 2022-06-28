The road to Penn State’s second-ever NIT Championship was not an easy one.

The Nittany Lions were coming off of a 15-18 season in 2016-17, gathering just three wins in true road games, but still finished with a 26-13 record.

Coach Pat Chambers went into the 2017-18 season looking to turn things around with a squad of many promising underclassmen who were still adjusting to the collegiate level.

The backcourt of sophomore Tony Carr and senior Shep Garner were accompanied by forwards Lamar Stevens, junior Josh Reaves and redshirt sophomore Mike Watkins in the starting lineup most of the year.

A top-50 recruit coming out of high school, Carr elevated his game as a second-year after starting all 33 games as a freshman. As a first-year Nittany Lion, Carr was named as a Big Ten All-Freshman team selection after averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 assists.

Carr started off his second campaign strong, leading the blue and white to an 86-75 win over Campbell behind a career-best 33 points in Game 1.

Penn State started the season 5-0 before losing to No.16 Texas A&M in the Legends Classic championship game.

Regardless, the young squad was off to a hot start, as it scored at least 70 points in each of its first nine games and put up a 7-2 overall record.

In their first two conference matchups of the season, the Nittany Lions gathered a win on the road against Iowa and a tough 64-63 loss to Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center.

After a slew of nonconference games in between, Penn State entered the full slate of Big Ten play with a record of 11-4, looking to build its resume with signature wins in hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.

The conference was no easy task, as some of the nation’s best teams were standing in the way of the program’s first tournament berth since 2011.

Teams such as Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Michigan held the top spots in the conference for much of the season and all ranked inside of the top 20 at the end of the year. Michigan, specifically, went on to be the runner-up of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Villanova.

The blue and white’s youth started to catch up to it in conference play, as it was unable to put together consistent bunches of wins, outside of a four-game run in February.

Penn State found itself hanging around the bubble with every game being meaningful down the stretch. After going 3-5 early in conference play, the Nittany Lions found a season-altering spark on the road in Columbus, Ohio.

Carr’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt gave Penn State the upset over No. 13 Ohio State and the program’s highest-ranked opponent road win since 2009. The guard’s clutch gene was on display as he exploded for 28 points in that game, 20 in the second half and 11 in the final five minutes.

The emotional victory lit a much needed fire into the Nittany Lions, as they would go on to win five of their next six games, including a 23-point victory over the Buckeyes to sweep the season series.

Despite the timely momentum swing, the blue and white found itself closing out the regular season in the worst way possible, losing its last three regular-season games to leave its NCAA Tournament hopes hanging on by a thread going into the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State likely needed to make a deep run in the conference tournament to gather serious consideration on Selection Sunday.

The Nittany Lions took care of business in their first game against Northwestern with a 65-57 win thanks to a tournament-record 13 3-pointers. Carr, who had six of those, led the squad with 25 points.

In the quarterfinals, the blue and white proved to once again be Ohio State’s kryptonite, taking down the Buckeyes in dramatic fashion thanks to a game-winning dunk by Reaves — off the pass from Carr — to advance to the semifinals.

Penn State’s tournament run came to a close against the third-seeded Purdue, losing 78-70 despite a career-high 33-point performance from Garner.

While the Nittany Lions did not hear their name called for the NCAA Tournament, the squad made the NIT as a fourth seed and hosted a first-round game against Temple.

After taking down the Owls, the battle-tested group went on to upset first seed Notre Dame on the road, never trailing throughout the entire game.

The blue and white made it out of its side of the bracket with another road win against Marquette, behind a 30-point performance from Stevens to advance to the NIT semifinals.

The epic run continued as Penn State cruised to a 15-point victory over Mississippi State to advance to the NIT title game. The Nittany Lions stayed hot from deep, hitting 11 3-pointers on 55% shooting from behind the arc.

To cap off the dominant run, the red-hot squad did not show any signs of weakness as it captured its second-ever NIT championship with a commanding 82-66 victory over Utah.

Stevens put on a show in Madison Square Garden, scoring 28 points and earning recognition as the most outstanding player of the tournament.

Freshman John Harrar grabbed 12 rebounds and Carr added 14 assists, along with two steals, as the Nittany Lions climbed the NIT mountain.

The 2017-18 season will forever stand out in the program’s history books as one that brings plenty of “what ifs” surrounding the team’s NCAA Tournament snub.