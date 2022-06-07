Since the 2000-01 season, only five Penn State rosters have managed a winning record with just one NCAA Tournament appearance to show for it.

The 2017-18 Nittany Lions, who went on to win the National Invitation Tournament, held a 21-13 record after the Big Ten Tournament but were snubbed out of a spot.

The 2019-20 squad held a 21-10 record and a prime chance to make the NCAA Tournament during the conference tournament, but the pandemic brought an abrupt end to the season.

That leaves the 2011 Nittany Lions as the last team to make the NCAA Tournament.

Two seasons removed from winning an NIT title in 2009, Ed DeChellis’ Nittany Lions got off to a 7-2 start. However, they tapered off once they got into conference play and finished the regular season with just a 16-13 record.

Despite the slump, it was good enough for the sixth seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State struggled mightily on the offensive side, ranking No. 297 out of 345 teams in the country in points scored per game at 63.1.

All-Big Ten first-team senior guard Talor Battle was the team’s best offensive player, averaging 20.2 points. The only other player to average double-digit points was senior forward Jeff Brooks, who averaged 13.1 points.

Before becoming a two-time All-Big Ten selection, sophomore guard Tim Frazier led the Nittany Lions in assists with 5.1 per game.

What Penn State lacked on the offensive side was more than made up for on defense.

The blue and white gave up just 62.5 points a game, which was 40th best in the nation.

That suffocating defense helped spearhead a run in the conference tournament — a run that began with only surrendering 55 points to Indiana in a 61-55 win.

The squad’s defense only got better in the following rounds against Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Against future professional players, Badger Jon Leuer and the Spartan Kalin Lucas, the Nittany Lion defense held the two to a combined 10 for 28 shooting and 26 points. In total, Penn State held the Badgers and Spartans to 33 and 48 points, respectively.

The defense made up for an offense that shot 33% from the field and scored just 36 points against the Badgers.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, that offense fared better against the Spartans, as Battle and Frazier combined for 47 of the blue and white’s 61 points.

That same magic didn’t occur against Jared Sullinger-led Ohio State in the championship game.

Brooks stepped up his scoring with 19 points. However, Battle would be the only other player to score above double-digit points, as Frazier went cold.

The struggling offense coincided with the defense’s worst performance of the tournament, allowing the Buckeyes to shoot 51% from the field in a 71-60 loss.

Despite the loss, the tournament run was enough to get Penn State its first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade as the 10th seed in the West.

Against Temple in the first round, the blue and white defense cracked again, allowing a combined 46 points on 18 for 29 shooting between Owls Juan Fernandez and Ramone Moore.

With the defense lacking, the offense stepped up with three players finishing with double-digit points.The team missed Brooks’ presence, as he left the game with a separated shoulder shortly after the second half started.

Penn State fought hard but fell to Temple 66-64. Brooks’ injury leaves some what-ifs, as he might’ve been the difference-maker down the stretch.

That’s all it is now though — a what-if.

With Penn State losing Battle and Brooks to professional basketball, and coach DeChellis to Navy, it couldn’t repeat its 2011 success the following year, finishing just 12-20.

After two of the previous three seasons ended in winning seasons, an NCAA Tournament appearance and an NIT title, the Nittany Lions would only have one winning season from 2012 to 2017.

The question now: What happened to some of the most prominent figures of the 2011 squad?

The three stars, Battle, Brooks and Frazier, would go on to play professional basketball.

Battle went on to play for seven teams in several European leagues from 2011-2018. He was even voted by coaches as the Belgian League Star of the Coaches in 2014.

He is now an assistant coach at Northwestern after spending time as an assistant at Penn State for the 2020-21 season.

Brooks is a two-time Italian Cup winner, with titles in 2015 and 2021. He has played overseas for eight different teams and was also a part of Italy’s 2019 FIBA World Cup team.

In 2021, Brooks signed a multi-year contract with Reyer Venezia of the Lega Basket Serie A.

Frazier, after a stellar career for Penn State, went undrafted in the NBA in 2014. However, he has gone on to play for nine NBA teams, the last team being the Cleveland Cavaliers for two games during the 2021-22 season.

The former Nittany Lion guard’s best stretch of basketball came during a 16-game run with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016 when he averaged 13.1 points and 7.5 assists.

Finally, the head coach behind the 2011 season has managed four winning years at Navy, including a 21-11 record in the 2021-22 season. However, DeChellis has yet to make it back to the NCAA Tournament since leaving Penn State.

While the Nittany Lions look to get back to the big dance this upcoming season, fans can at least look back on the fond memories of the 2011 team, regardless of how it ended.

