In an important game for two teams looking to move up the standings, as the regular season’s close and the Big Ten Tournament are nearing, Penn State took on Rutgers at Jeffrey Field while looking for just its second win of the month.

The scarlet and black went into the game aiming to win a second straight game, and it did just that, defeating the blue and white 2-1.

Rutgers came out of the gates aggressive, making things hard on senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes with good shots, but Penn State’s defense held up and kept it in the game.

At around the 15 minute mark, to try and give his team the lead, redshirt freshman Van Danielson placed a good shot at the bottom of the net, but freshman goalie Ciaran Dalton made a great save to keep things tied.

After this, the Scarlet Knights dominated the rest of the first half offensively and defensively, while picking up goals from Matthew Acosta and Ian Abbey to give them a 2-0 lead.

“You know, and I think — ironically — defensively you can be more secure if you’re better with the ball,” coach Jeff Cook said. “I think sometimes we just had some moments where we were a bit careless.”

A common theme for Penn State was turnovers which were caused by the hounding defense of Rutgers. The scarlet and black were intensely pressing and causing the Nittany Lions to make some tight passes.

The scarlet and gray was always in the right position at the right time and constantly putting pressure on Penn State’s offense, which limited scoring chances and caused a home-team shutout in the first half.

“We rock our saddle deeper in their half, so when a team does that, and has a more withdrawn defensive block, it can be really difficult — even for professional teams,” Cook said.

There was a different feel at the beginning of the second half, though, as the two teams came out even more aggressive.

They were physical, especially on defense. The Scarlet Knight defense was banging heads, knocking people to the ground and prompting some of the Penn State forwards to complain to the refs.

The blue and white began to match that intensity, trying to keep the pressure on Rutgers and get itself back into the game.

The scarlet and gray defense continued to hold strong until junior Peter Mangione finally broke through with a goal for the blue and white in the 65th minute. Finally, the team gained some momentum and started to create some scoring opportunities.

A key player who failed to make much of an impact was star Scarlet Knight forward MD Myers. Penn State did a really good job at stifling Myers’ play, as he failed to register even a single shot on target all match.

The nation’s leading goal scorer was kept quiet by the Penn State defense.

“We’ve put a lot of emphasis in our preparation this week on our two central defenders,” Cook said. “Femi [Awodesu], Jalen [Watson] — I thought, again, they defended really well.”

It was a physical second half, but maybe it got a little too physical when Awodesu picked up a red card in the 77th minute.

Earning the foul for unsportsmanlike play, things were pretty much over for Penn State who trailed on the scoresheet and now on the pitch.

The scarlet and gray defense let up no more chances and was able to control the ball and stall for the rest of the game en route to a one-goal victory. The Nittany Lions will have a shot to finish the regular season on a high when it takes on Michigan on Sunday.

“I would say [we played] as well as we could do against a good Rutgers team playing man down,” Cook said.

