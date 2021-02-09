The State College Spikes minor league baseball team released its 2021 schedule Tuesday, its first as a member of the Major League Baseball Draft League.

The Spikes’ spot in the all-new Draft League was announced in November. They will compete in 2021 as one of the league's founding members after previously competing in the New York-Penn League.

The team will play a 68-game regular season that begins on May 24 when the Spikes host a former New York-Penn League rival, the Williamsport Crosscutters, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The regular season will conclude on Aug. 13, followed by the Draft League Championship Game on Aug. 15.

Game start times for the Spikes have been changed for the 2021 season as Monday through Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday games at 4:05 p.m.

The 2021 promotional schedule is set to be released at a later date. See the full slate of games below.