The State College Spikes will be supporting THON during their game on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Spikes will play host to Four Diamonds families during the game, which will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Additionally, the families will be highlighted and recognized at various points throughout the game.

Tickets are currently on sale for $8, and $5 can be credited to an organization or IDC couple.

MORE SPIKES COVERAGE

State College Spikes announce 80-game schedule for 2022 season Though it may still be 2021, the State College Spikes announced their schedule for the summe…