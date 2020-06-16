As baseball continues to finalize a plan to return, the State College Spikes will use innovative methods to connect with the State College community.

On Sunday, June 21, the Spikes will begin a series of summer promotions with “Father’s Day Family Catch on the Field." The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the outfield of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Parents and kids can play catch in half-hour timeslots as they follow social distancing guidelines with a maximum of 40 people on the field at once. Admission is $20 per family, up to four members, and $5 for each additional person.

Season ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors from the 2020 campaign will receive free admission.

Face masks are required upon entry and when traveling through the stadium. Masks are also strongly encouraged for seated participants and those who are on the field. Fans are asked to bring their own baseballs and gloves.

Individuals must register in advance for the event through the Spikes’ website. 2020 season ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors can reserve their free timeslot by emailing frontoffice@statecollegespikes.com.