In November of 2019, a list was released by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred that named over 40 minor league baseball organizations that were in jeopardy of losing their status in baseball.

Among the names was the State College Spikes.

On Jan. 16, the Spikes organization held a press conference at the Centre County Visitor’s Center in order to promote their team. The panel of speakers consisted of members of the Spikes community, Pennsylvania state legislators, Centre County officials and citizens of the county.

“Since the inception of the franchise back in 2006, we have been committed to being an integral part of the Happy Valley Community,” Spikes general manager Scott Walker said. “Through charitable events at the ballpark, as well as monetary and in-county donations the Spikes have helped give over five million dollars back to the community.”

Neil Weaver, Executive Deputy Secretary in the Department of Community and Economic Development in Centre County addressed not only how vital it is for the community to have an activity to do on the weekends that allows them to leave the house, but how the Spikes impact the economy of Centre County.

“This team does more than just boost the community, it boosts the local economy, and it’s not just the jobs that the Spikes and the Stadium provides,” Weaver said. “The Spikes sell about 125,000 tickets on an average season... That’s 125,000 people who are eating in local restaurants, shopping at local stores, filling up for gas in local gas stations, and staying in local hotels.”

The panel also stressed the purpose the team serves as a family-friendly outing for both children and adults alike.

The last speaker of the conference walked up to the podium in a shirt that read, “Never Give Up” in the middle of a baseball diamond with the name “Josiah Viera” written in the bottom corner.

Dave Bohner, grandfather of Josiah Viera, spoke at the conference today in support of the Spikes and talked about what the Spikes meant to his grandson.

Viera was diagnosed with progeria, a genetic disorder that causes rapid aging in children, as a child. He was a passionate fan of the Spikes and was a former bench coach after his disease rendered him unable to play baseball.

Viera passed away in December of 2018.

“In any healthy environment community, entertainment events for the family are very important to have. It just is,” Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said. “And when you are trying to have people to move into our community and grow our community, you need these types of things for families to enjoy.”

The panel urged the community to continue to support the Spikes in order to keep them in State College.

“Spikes is an institution, it’s a cultural institution, it’s a social institution, it’s a recreational opportunity,” President and CEO of Centre County’s Chamber of Business and Industry Vern Squier said.