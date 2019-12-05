State College Borough Council Meeting
Buy Now

State College Mayor Don Hahn reads out a proclamation during the State College Borough Countil Meeting at the State College Municipal Building on Oct. 14, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Current State College mayor Don Hahn is the latest supporter of the State College Spikes.

On Nov. 27, Hahn wrote a letter to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to call on the commissioner to review the decision to include the Spikes in a league-wide reduction proposal.

In the letter, Hahn mentions the quality of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and the overall quality of the fan experience that the team brings.

“The games are a great outing for fans of all ages… there’s always a great game and something fun happening at Medlar Field thanks to the Spikes,” Hahn said in the letter.

In October, the MLB announced that it plans to eliminate ties with as many as 42 teams, citing substandard facilities and lengthy travel times among competitors as its reasoning.

The Spikes have called Happy Valley home since the beginning of the 2006 season and have been affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals since 2013 after a five-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The current contract between the MLB and MiLB expires after the 2020 season.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags