Current State College mayor Don Hahn is the latest supporter of the State College Spikes.

On Nov. 27, Hahn wrote a letter to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to call on the commissioner to review the decision to include the Spikes in a league-wide reduction proposal.

Mayor Hahn sent the following letter in support of the State College Spikes. Mayor Hahn, "I am writing today to share my support for the State College Spikes. Our community would be diminished by the loss of this team..." pic.twitter.com/AsNvk3BcIt — State College, PA (@State_CollegePA) December 5, 2019

In the letter, Hahn mentions the quality of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and the overall quality of the fan experience that the team brings.

“The games are a great outing for fans of all ages… there’s always a great game and something fun happening at Medlar Field thanks to the Spikes,” Hahn said in the letter.

In October, the MLB announced that it plans to eliminate ties with as many as 42 teams, citing substandard facilities and lengthy travel times among competitors as its reasoning.

The Spikes have called Happy Valley home since the beginning of the 2006 season and have been affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals since 2013 after a five-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The current contract between the MLB and MiLB expires after the 2020 season.