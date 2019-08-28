For their final game, the State College Spikes have decided to donate a portion of the profit they make from ticket sales to Penn State THON. This is the 11th year in a row that the team has had this promotion.

The Spikes will face Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 6:05 p.m. Doors to the game will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets to the game are $8 and can be purchased at the THON office now until Wednesday or at the HUB’s main lounge area until Saturday.

Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the box office. If you would like a portion of your purchase to go towards THON, you must specify.

The game Sunday will also feature a special event called “Bark In The Park,” a night where pets are welcome to the field.

Prior to the game, a firework show will also be held.