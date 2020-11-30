After the State College Spikes’ 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a degree of uncertainty surrounding the team’s future.

The Spikes — previously the Short Season Class A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals — quelled that uncertainty and announced their direction as a franchise Tuesday morning as they enter their 15th season in State College.

As first released in a tweet by Major League Baseball, the Spikes will be joining the brand new MLB Draft League, which will hold its inaugural season in 2021, and will no longer be affiliated with a Major League club.

The all-new MLB Draft League was announced today by @MLB and @prepbaseball. The first-of-its kind league in OH, PA, WV & NJ will focus on top prospects eligible to be drafted, giving players the opportunity to showcase their abilities & gain exposure to MLB Clubs & fans. pic.twitter.com/AILUnCYEp3 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) November 30, 2020

“A few months ago, I don’t think we were quite sure how things were going to play out for the Spikes, but to be able to share the news today, it’s very, very exciting,” Scott Walker, the General Manager of the Spikes, said at the beginning of the press conference.

Walker and the Spikes’ uncertainty stemmed from a proposed agreement between Major League and Minor League Baseball that would reduce the number of club affiliates from 160 to 120, and called for the elimination of Short Season Class A, the level the Spikes were previously.

State College Spikes Chairman and Managing Partner Chuck Greenberg followed Walker’s statement and expressed how he believes the club’s visions both on the field and off, will not only continue, but will be taken to the “next level.”

“This is an updated, more intense version of everything that’s made Spikes baseball great. All of the things that have made it a great experience [will continue],” Greenberg said. “From a big picture standpoint, it’s going to be all the things we’ve had, with an even greater concentration of talent.”

The Draft League’s primary focus will be on giving MLB exposure to draft-eligible collegiate players.

Greenberg is excited to bring college players to one of the “ultimate college towns” in Happy Valley to improve their draft stock and make the case for themselves to get drafted, calling it an “extraordinary set of circumstances.”

He also acknowledged the fact that the league will attempt to distribute talent among its members equally but said there’s a good chance of an appearance from Penn Staters and local standouts with the Spikes.

“There's certainly going to be a special priority placed on local affiliations,” Greenberg said. “If there are Penn State players who are draft-eligible or ready to play at that level, [we are] confident that they'll be with the Spikes.”

Kerrick Jackson, the former head baseball coach at Southern University, was appointed as the president of the new MLB Draft League and said that the talent and ability of the league will be similar to, if not greater than, that of what Spikes fans are used to seeing.

As a former college coach, Jackson understands the challenge of college baseball players struggling to focus because they are drafted while their seasons are still going on.

For that reason, Jackson is excited about the prospect the league presents for players to hone their skills in a professional setting after the completion of their college seasons.

“Now that these kids will be done playing it’s solely meant to be focused on their professional careers,” Jackson said. “Making sure that they’re putting themselves in a position to be the best players they can be.”

The Spikes’ impact reaches well beyond the realm of baseball, playing a large role in the State College community, especially financially.

According to Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, State College has lost $132 million dollars in visitor spending in 2020 and around 1,600 leisure and hospitality workers in the area are still searching for jobs.

Smith said, though, that the one area that hasn’t seen a decline in interest in State College happens to be the attraction of sports.

“Sports are in our DNA here,” Smith said. “It would have been unthinkable to not have Spikes baseball this year, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Smith believes that the new league will generate plenty of interest and attention and believes State College has “turned the corner” and is looking forward to a great 2021.

Congressman Fred Keller of Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District has been impressed by the support for the Spikes.

“The Spikes mean more than just baseball,” Keller said. “Our community knew that losing the Spikes was not an option.”

Keller said that it has been outstanding to see Central Pennsylvania rally for the Spikes and that the new position with the Draft League presents a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Greenberg said that the financial situation surrounding the new Draft League will be very similar to what it was before and gave credit to MLB for listening to each team’s needs.

The Spikes will have 34 home games in the new league compared to 38 in their previous league.

Looking forward, Greenberg doesn’t just see the MLB Draft League as a stepping stone, but instead they are looking forward to hopefully the next 15 years just as much as they were the last 15 years.

“I couldn’t be more excited about it, both with my Spikes hat on and my general baseball fan hat on,” Greenberg said. “I really think this an exceptional, wonderful day.”