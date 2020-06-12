The State College Spikes season will be further postponed.

The New York-Penn League announced on Friday that the season is being delayed indefinitely and that the All-Star game has been canceled.

The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines," the New York-Penn league said in a statement. "As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities."

The Spikes are one of 42 Minor League Baseball teams at risk of losing affiliation following the 2020 season.