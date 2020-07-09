When Minor League Baseball announced the cancellation of its 2020 season on June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the State College Spikes began planning a variety of family-friendly events that adhere to social distancing guidelines.

According to Joe Putnam, the team’s director of communications, the Spikes are in the process of arranging events similar to its Father’s Day “family catch” event on Medlar Field, as well as its annual Fourth of July fireworks at the stadium.

Putnam said both the family catch and fireworks followed all social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health — including mask-wearing, remaining six feet apart from others, limiting the capacity of the ballpark to 225 people and properly sanitizing the stadium. He added that all planned events moving forward will adhere to these regulations as well.

In addition to entertaining the community in the absence of minor league baseball, Putnam said the events are a way for Spikes fans to continue the “Save Our Spikes” movement, a campaign started earlier in the year when Major League Baseball proposed moving 42 minor league teams — including the Spikes — to the lower-level Dream League in November 2019.

Although the momentum of the campaign has slowed down as the pandemic worsened, Putnam said the organization is pleased to offer the community additional ways to help the Spikes through future family events.

“We’re continuing to strive for providing what we usually do in the summer amid the restrictions,” Putnam said. “We’re Minor League Baseball. We do what we have to do, even in light of adverse circumstances.”

He added that both the local and state governments have continued to show support for the team and the movement.

Terree Michel, one of the Spikes’ head ushers, said she has seen the “Save Our Spikes” campaign continue despite the season’s cancellation.

Michel said the movement is likely in the back of people’s minds given the challenges presented by the pandemic, but she still sees “Save Our Spikes” bumper stickers and signs around Centre County. She also said she believes the campaign will fully resume in the next baseball season.

Since the Spikes organization had anticipated 38 home games throughout the summer — which would have employed over 200 people — Putnam said they have experienced some financial impact, but the “personal, human impact” is much more important.

“We took pride in having the ballpark as a meeting place for our community,” Putnam said, adding that the team is looking forward to playing baseball in 2021.

Having been involved with the Spikes organization for 14 years, Michel said she is disappointed by the cancellation of the 2020 season and thinks the community misses it as well.

“It’s very sad,” she said. “I think our community enjoys going to the ballpark.”

Michel also said she will miss seeing her coworkers and witnessing the players improve throughout the season, or even move on to the MLB. According to Michel, the games often benefit special causes or showcase the talents of State College residents, which will be hard to replace.

Gary Corman, another usher for the Spikes, said he expects a summer without State College baseball to feel unusual, especially since he has been involved with the organization since 2006.

“After doing this for so many years, it seems odd,” he said. “It’s going to be an adjustment to get used to not having [baseball] in the summer.”

Corman said the community looks forward to having Spikes baseball, whether it be going to watch the games or spend time with friends. He added that NCAA baseball — if it occurs — will provide this to people, but it will not have the same summer atmosphere that minor league baseball does.

Despite the disappointment surrounding the season’s cancellation, Corman said he hopes that it allows the MLB more time to examine the quality of the State College Spikes’ organization — including the nature of the stadium and the good attendance records — and rethink their proposal of cutting the team from the minor league.

Similarly, Michel said although it is uncertain what the 2021 baseball season will look like, she remains optimistic.

“I’ve seen a lot of things over the years and I would be really sad if Spikes baseball didn’t come back,” Michel said. “I’m just going to remain positive and hopeful that things are back to normal next year.”

