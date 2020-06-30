While Major League Baseball prepares to return in July, the State College Spikes will be without a baseball season in 2020.

After Minor League Baseball’s announcement Tuesday that there will be no season due to Major League Baseball’s teams not providing players to their respective affiliates, the Spikes confirmed a halt to professional baseball in State College.

The Spikes said in a press release via Twitter though they are upset with the announcement and the team is optimistic for the 2021 season.

“While we had been looking forward to celebrating our 15th season of Making Deer Friends, we will continue to strive to bring fun, affordable and safe family entertainment to Happy Valley,” the Spikes said in a release.

The Spikes have played 14 seasons in State College, as well as various towns across the Northeast since 1958 as members of the New York-Penn League.

Established Sept. 5, 1901, the 2020 summer marks the first year in Minor League Baseball’s history there will be no baseball season.

