Despite the prospects of a once bleak future, the State College Spikes will continue to be a fixture in the central Pennsylvania town and on the baseball scene.

The Spikes, which have been the St. Louis Cardinals' Class A Short Season affiliate in 2006 and then again from 2013-2020, will no longer be a minor league affiliate for a Major League club.

This move comes after a reorganization and realignment agreed to by Major League and Minor League Baseball.

Instead, the team will join Major League Baseball's new MLB Draft League for the 2021 season and will stay affiliated with MLB that way, according to a release.

The all-new MLB Draft League was announced today by @MLB and @prepbaseball. The first-of-its kind league in OH, PA, WV & NJ will focus on top prospects eligible to be drafted, giving players the opportunity to showcase their abilities & gain exposure to MLB Clubs & fans. pic.twitter.com/AILUnCYEp3 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) November 30, 2020

"MLB Draft League participants will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes," MLB said in a release.

Currently, the league plans for a 68-game regular season and will include the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters as well as the Spikes.

The impetus for the league came after the MLB made the decision to hold its 2021 MLB Draft in July, which gives prospects more time to get seen by scouts and Major League clubs leading up to the draft.