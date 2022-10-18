The Spikes are back with 40 home games, the most in the history of the franchise.

With 80 total games on the slate, the Spikes kick off the 2023 home schedule against the Williamsport Crosscutters on June 2 as the regular season will run until September 2.

The 2023 Spikes schedule is out! Our 40-game @mlbdraftleague home slate starts on Friday, June 2 & stretches through Thursday, August 31!Plus, we've got 22 Friday/Saturday/Sunday home games this season!Download the PDF: https://t.co/3B6HQjN7Tj📰: https://t.co/Rw4dU0Ryt4 pic.twitter.com/7dD7QpeX8K — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) October 18, 2022

With the season split into two halves, the six-team league will play to win either half and earn a spot in the league championship game in September.

As the MLB Draft League continues to produce talent, the Spikes have key series' throughout the year including three at home against the West Virginia Black Bears, the winners of the 2022 league championship.

With other teams like the Trenton Thunder, Frederick Keys and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers all coming to Happy Valley, the Spikes are looking to follow up a strong 2022 campaign which included a 41-37 record.

