To cap off its third series sweep of the season, Penn State earned two weekly CHA honors after taking down Brown.

Juniors forward Kiara Zanon and goalie Josie Bothun each won CHA Player of the Week at their positions for their performances Nov. 13-14 against the Bears.

Zanon racked up three points in a game for the second time this season — finishing with four total this week against Brown. This is Zanon’s first time being named CHA Forward of the Week this season and the sixth of her career.

Bothun’s contributions came on the other side of the ice, pitching a shutout in Game 1 against the Bears — the 15th zero-goal performance of her career. Bothun collected 35 saves in the series on the way to earning her third CHA weekly honor as well as the 12th of her career.

Senior defender Izzy Heminger was also named an honorable mention as CHA Defender of the Week, after tallying her 16th and 17th blocks of the season in Sunday’s shutout of the Bears.