Carter Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young are both defending back-to-back NCAA Champions in their respective weight classes, but their outlooks on the 2022-23 season are very different.

Bravo-Young has claimed the last two national titles at 133 pounds, while Starocci has done the same at 174 pounds. While both wrestlers returned to Penn State, there was a lot of speculation on whether Bravo-Young would return to the program or pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Bravo-Young and Starocci have started their 2022 campaigns undefeated, with Starocci holding a 3-0 record to Bravo-Young’s 2-0 record.

Part of Starocci’s success comes from focusing on his craft and cutting out the distractions that might halt his progress, including “staying away from the girls.” In Starocci’s mind, nothing is as important as “[him] and this program.”

This year, Starocci has the same amplified sense of confidence and focus radiating in his demeanor that he’s displayed in the past. The Erie, Pennsylvania, native has won 59 of his 61 career bouts and hasn’t lost since March 6, 2021, when he fell to Iowa’s Michael Kemmerer in the Big Ten Championships.

Starocci defeated Lehigh’s Jake Logan via fall in his last matchup, while his other two matches ended in major decisions.

The defending champion is the No. 1 ranked 174-pound wrestler, according to InterMat, and there arguably isn’t anyone else out there that believes it more than Starocci.

“I just believe I’m the top talent, I’m the only talent. It really doesn’t matter what anybody else is doing,” Starocci said. “I know what I want. I want to be a National Champion — not just one time but every single time — and a world champion and an Olympic champion.”

Starocci defeated Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis in a 6-5 victory that was decided by a tiebreaker in the 2022 national final at 174 pounds.

The two rematched this season as a part of the NWCA All-Star Classic, a match that didn’t affect either wrestler's record for better or worse. However, Starocci again bested Lewis, this time with a 2-0 victory that only featured a Starocci escape and riding time bonus.

However, Starocci wasn’t worried about wrestling the 2022 runner-up after reflecting on it at the Nittany Lions’ weekly media availability Tuesday.

“I thought I was going to crush him. I didn’t think it was gonna be close, which I don't think it was,” Starocci said. “I feel he's a very strong kid and he's athletic and things like that, but he just doesn't want to wrestle, he was backing up the whole time, he's trying to hold me off and things like that."

Starocci’s next test of the season will come against Oregon State’s No. 28 Aaron Olmos on Dec. 11 when Starocci will look to be his best self.

“Nobody cares about who Carter is today, it's about who's Carter this Sunday versus Oregon State or who's Carter on the NCAA final day,” Starocci said. “On those days, it’s making sure you’re ready to go and dominate.”

Contrary to his teammate, Bravo-Young missed the Nittany Lions’ dual meet against Lehigh as a healthy scratch, electing to take a rest day.

That decision to sit likely won’t be his last.

“It's flexible; if I want to wrestle, I want to wrestle. If I don’t, I don’t,” Bravo-Young said. “It’s what a fifth year does. I think I've earned that right too, so I’ll pick and choose.”

It’s hard to not to think Bravo-Young has earned the right to decide, with a 83-9 career record and two national titles making his case. Bravo-Young also added he’ll “probably be in” when Penn State opens its conference season in January — when they “need” him.

The wrestling season spans from November to mid-March, encapsulating five months of the year to travel, practice and compete.

For Bravo-Young, there's more to life than having tunnel vision on his sport. For the star 133-pounder, life is about finding balance, which includes doing something off the mat that his younger teammate said he is avoiding.

“You can't always be inside and just thinking about wrestling 24/7 because then you're just miserable, right?” Bravo-Young said. “You know me, I'm social. Go talk to some girls and have some fun and don't focus on just wrestling all the time.”

