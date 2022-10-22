Penn State earned a thrilling victory over St. Thomas during an overtime showdown Friday night.

Senior Connor McMenamin scored the Nittany Lions’ third goal after a three-frame drought, pushing them to a 3-2 win and improving his squad’s record to a perfect 6-0 on the year.

Guy Gadowsky was thankful the forward came through, calling his winning shot an “incredible gutsy goal from a great leader.”

Yet, despite this exciting conclusion, there wasn’t a lot going on for Penn State for the vast majority of the game. The team was limited to only 33 shots on goal on the night, four of which came during overtime.

That’s a far cry from what the blue and white has been producing, as it generated over 45 attempts per contest heading into Friday.

The lessening of the usual offensive aggression came about after the Nittany Lions’ pair of goals scored late in the first frame which put them up 2-0. After that duo of quick strikes, Penn State struggled to consistently come close to scoring the puck.

After the game, McMenamin said the blue and white didn’t keep with the urgency it displayed the prior night, when it defeated the Tommies 6-2.

“It’s just about keeping our foot on the gas,” McMenamin said. “It’s about playing a full 60 instead of a little bit here, a little bit there.”

While St. Thomas didn’t play flawlessly by any means either, one way it was able to keep the Nittany Lions at bay until the overtime finale was by upping its toughness.

The Tommies were unafraid to hand out a hard check on the boards or battle it out for the puck to the point — where skaters were repeatedly slipping on the ice.

St. Thomas was also able to refine this aggression and toughness. While they repeatedly made Penn State match their physicality, the Tommies were also able to hold themselves to just one penalty across the entire game.

These intangibles, coupled with the pair of goals that erased Penn State’s 2-0 advantage, St. Thomas was able to force this contest into a five-minute overtime.

And while his squad wound up in the win column, Gadowksy said afterward he felt the unit’s opponent did all it needed to win the game.

“I’ve gotta be honest, I think St. Thomas took it to us in pretty much every way,” Gadowsky. “They deserved better, they certainly won more pucks than we did, they played harder, gotta give them a ton of credit.”

Gadowsky also noted the biggest factor of separation between the first and second contest with the Tommies was that Penn State was able to find more opportunities to score in the first matchup.

The enhanced defensive effort from the visitors during Friday’s contest helped prevent the Nittany Lions from generating the same looks they’re used to.

“I thought St. Thomas, in spurts, played extremely well, but we were able to cash in,” Gadowsky said. “But today, they kept grinding and grinding, and we didn’t have the same volume.”

Heading into its upcoming schedule, Penn State will need to ensure it doesn’t lose its intensity after going up early. While the team still earned the win, the margin for error will likely be much slimmer against Big Ten rivals.

With a pair of road games against Wisconsin on the horizon, Gadowksy said he expects his players to move forward and realize what went wrong against the Tommies.

“I think we can learn from this,” Gadowsky said. “I think it's hard to learn when you don't get burnt. We didn't get burnt, but we should've, and I think we know we should've."

