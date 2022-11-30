With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022.

Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.

The Pennsylvania native was a monster all season long for the Nittany Lion offense, finishing with 23 goals and 49 points while starting all 21 games this season. With these numbers, Gladieux finished second in the Big Ten in goals and points.

Only being a junior, Gladieux is returning to the blue and white for her senior year and looking to repeat this tremendous success.

