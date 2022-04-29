After a split doubleheader in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Penn State looked poised in preparation for its series against Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions seemed to have an advantage in the hitting range before the games, as they rank 11th in the Big Ten on hits while the Badgers sit in last.

However, that wasn’t the case as the team struggled to get anything going offensively throughout the game and the blue and white couldn’t get a hit until the ninth inning.

It took Wisconsin 10 innings to finally get the decisive score for a 1-0 win against Penn State.

Lately, Penn State’s bats seemed to have found their stride with at least four hits in their last eight outings.

But while pitcher Bailey Parshall and the defense have proven they can keep an opposing offense at bay, they can’t win games on their own without the offense.

In the 10th inning, the blue and white defense finally broke down, allowing Morgan Kummer to score a home run and break the game open in its first and only run.

Despite this, it was Parshall who, like she has throughout the season, stepped up for the Nittany Lions and pitched a near perfect game, only allowing two hits and no runs in the first seven innings.

“Bailey Parshall threw for a great game,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “She threw a gem, and unfortunately, offensively we just weren’t able to make adjustments in the box.”

One of the reasons for the forgettable result by the blue and white was Wisconsin’s defense made its fair share of plays to shut out Penn State on home turf.

The defense for the Badgers acted fast when a Nittany lion swung its way and got them out quicker than any blue and white player could reach first base.

The offense for the Nittany Lions didn’t look like themselves in their first game of the series, and in large part, that was because Wisconsin pitcher Maddie Schwartz sent balls right past them all night.

Schwartz played a crucial part in the Badgers’ stellar defense, and the blue and white had nothing to counter the dominant defense at play.

The senior ace would’ve thrown for a perfect game on Friday if the game closed out at the regulation seven innings.

“She is a very, very good pitcher,” Crowell said. “I think we’ve seen her enough — where I expect our offense to come out tomorrow.”

Penn State may have to shift gears ahead of the next two games of the series and focus on how its offense can find production at a faster rate to avoid the same result.

Crowell said she knows the team can’t rely on defense alone, and her team may need to push from the start offensively to get back to winning ways against the Badgers.

“I think tonight we let too many good pitches go early,” Crowell said. “I think tomorrow we definitely need to come out and make sure we’re attacking early.”

