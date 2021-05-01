On a blustery late-April afternoon, Penn State faced one of its touger matchups of the season, squaring off with No. 19 Michigan at Beard Field.

The game was a challenge for the Nittany Lions, as they found themselves on the receiving end of a 7-1 defeat, to drop their record to 5-23.

While the deficit was six runs, the defensive effort was not wholly unsuccessful.

All of the Wolverines’ runs came in two separate innings, while they were otherwise retired in order by Penn State in all but one other occasion.

Coach Clarisa Crowell sounded off on her team’s defensive effort, mentioning the disparity between Michigan’s scoring innings.

“If you look at the innings that they scored, we didn’t play our best defense, and the innings where they didn’t score, we played our best defense,” Crowell said.

The first-year coach also mentioned the challenging weather conditions, and their effect on the game.

“We knew that the weather, the wind were gonna be factors in the game,” Crowell said. “Unfortunately, we let it affect us.”

The chilly, windy weather was not the only detriment to the afternoon. The blue and white committed two defensive errors in the game, to bring its season total to 42, which is second only to Indiana in the Big Ten.

Crowell noted that in addition to “controlling the controllables,” her squad entered the week looking to “minimize our mistakes” and “capitalize on” any potential mistakes from Michigan.

Crowell did not believe that went to plan.

“Unfortunately we saw the opposite happen in that they capitalized on our mistakes, and they didn’t make any mistakes,” Crowell said. “To beat a team like Michigan, obviously they’re a very good team, the best team in our conference and one of the best teams in the country. We can’t afford to make the types of mistakes that we made today.”

Defensive mistakes are not the only challenge facing the Nittany Lions this weekend. Although they did not face her Friday, Michigan pitcher Alex Storako is set to appear in the coming games.

Storako is in the midst of a very successful season, with an ERA of just 0.49 through 100 innings, and 177 strikeouts, by a significant margin both Big Ten bests.

Having taken 10 strikeouts today from Meghan Beaubien, Crowell acknowledged the challenge Storako would provide, but reiterated her team “goes into every game expecting we can win and knowing we can win.”

“Storako is a fantastic pitcher, but I feel that our team has done a good job of prepping for her for tomorrow,” Crowell said. “I think that our hitting coaches in coach [Jeff] Tylka and coach [Stephanie] Sanders have a great game plan.”

With Penn State’s offense having recorded just one hit prior to a seventh inning home run from Melody Coombs, Crowell mentioned that more would have to happen for a successful Saturday afternoon against Storako.

“We have to find ways to get on base, we have to execute the short game, and we have to rely on timely hitting,” Crowell said. “I think that if our kids are disciplined in their approach, I know that we can go out and have a great game against [Storako].”

