Will Penn State’s diversity be too much for Michigan to handle?

Win or go home.

At the end of its regular season, Penn State has the Big Ten Tournament awaiting, starting with Michigan in the first round.

For the regular season, the Nittany Lions had a roller coaster of a season, slumping in the middle but prevailing toward the end.

As for Michigan, its 26-24 record tells most of its story, ranking the unit as an average team to compete against.

The most notable Wolverines player is perched at the No. 8 spot in the Big Ten’s ERA rankings — the second-year pitcher from Elmhurst, Illinois, Lauren Derkowski.

Derkowski threw for an ERA of 2.11, improving slightly from her 2.19 ERA in her first year. She’s won 18 and lost 13 games, hoisting two dominant years.

Derkowski has a tall task ahead of her, with infielder Emily Maddock on the other side, securing a top-two spot in terms of batting average in the conference.

The Kempton, Pennsylvania, native has had herself a breakout year nearing the end of her third year, jumping from a batting average of .222 to .456.

Her jump has been to the thanks of coach Clarisa Crowell, as Maddock was inserted at second in the lineup.

That’s saying something, as Crowell has been mixing up the lineup after the slump the team was dealt mid-season, showing she likes what she sees from Maddock.

Maddock will once again have to step up tremendously for her team, gearing up for Wednesday’s game against Michigan.

Infielder Kaitlyn Morrison and Lexie Black will also be ones to watch as they both are batting above a .300 average.

The Wolverines aren’t the only one with a star pitcher as the Nittany Lions have “Queen B,” Bailey Parshall.

Parshall has given the team her all for her fifth and final year, throwing for an ERA of 1.46. Parshall is like fine wine, aging better throughout the years she has played.

Parshall isn’t the only delicacy in the tavern as pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter is playing like there’s no tomorrow. The Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, native has also had her best season out of the five, enjoying an ERA of 2.13.

Michigan’s answer may come in the likes of graduate student Lexie Blair, swinging an average of .353. Aside from her 2020 season, Blair has had higher than a .300 in every season she’s played.

Because the blue and white has a ton of weapons in its armory, it will be hard for the maize and blue to go toe-to-toe with it.

Michigan’s hitting lineup will likely consist of outfielder Ellie Siesler first, then Blair following her with catcher Keke Tholl at third. With how diverse Penn State’s lineups are, fans may not know what Crowell has in store until it's announced on Wednesday.

That being said, the Wolverines shouldn’t be counted out entirely, given its strength to combat against Big Ten Teams, wielding a record of 10-13 versus the Nittany Lions’ 11-11.

