Penn State broke a long-standing losing streak on Sunday afternoon with its victory over Michigan.

Junior catcher Cassie Lindmark’s home run in the seventh inning helped propel her team past its Big Ten rivals 3-2 to cap off a weekend road trip in Ann Arbor.

While some may raise concerns that the Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions twice this past weekend, Sunday’s win was still a historic moment worth remembering.

Lindmark's late score allowed Penn State to claim its first victory over Michigan since 2006, which is certainly no small feat, and improved the Nittany Lions to 23-15 on the season.

But, the overall performance from the team this past weekend also creates some pause before anointing Penn State as a contender to win the Big Ten Tournament next month.

As the final stages of the regular season approach, there are both positive things to build off and aspects to improve upon for the blue and white.

Positives

Most evidenced by its win on Sunday, Penn State has found itself repeatedly able to escape with narrow wins throughout the season.

The team finds itself holding a 7-3 record in one-score games on the season, proving the tenacity and resilience of Penn State’s lineup as a whole.

Even in a game where Michigan’s standout senior pitcher Alex Storako struck out 17 of the 29 batters she faced, hitters like Lindmark and Ally Kurland remained locked in and helped get the job done.

While the blue and white wasn’t quite able to channel this same resilience in the other two contests, this lone win was still a promising sign.

This win was the first for Penn State in nearly two decades over the Wolverines, and out of any team to break that streak, the 2022 squad was the one to do it.

That in and of itself is worth celebrating, especially when Penn State’s performances against the Big Ten as a whole this year have also been solid.

At 5-4, Penn State still holds over a .500 record in conference play this season, even after its weekend series against Michigan.

Whether it was Mel Coombs’ 10th-inning walk-off homer against Maryland or the commanding performance by the Nittany Lions over their 3-0 sweep of Purdue, there have been accomplishments against Big Ten teams worth noting.

And this historic win over Michigan only adds to that list for coach Clarisa Crowell’s lineup.

However, the team can’t afford to get complacent, as there are still some real issues to address if Penn State wants to get serious about competing during the Big Ten Tournament next month.

Negatives

One player who instantly jumps off of the page when examining Michigan and Penn State’s weekend clashes is Michigan’s Alex Storako.

The Wolverines’ ace retired 29 of the 54 batters the blue and white sent to the plate over the weekend, which is simply outstanding.

While it’s certainly not every game that Penn State is faced with such an imposing presence in the square, outings like this put into question if the Nittany Lions can compete against teams with elite talent.

Michigan, even with a slightly worse record than normal on the season, is still the cream of the crop in the Big Ten.

While Michigan may still remain behind Penn State within the Big Ten standings, its performance this past weekend reaffirmed its talent.

The issues don’t solely stem from facing strong opposing pitchers for Penn State. The team couldn’t keep pace with or slow down Michigan’s bats throughout the weekend.

The Wolverines tallied 19 hits throughout the three games, while Penn State notched only nine.

Streakiness at the plate is part of softball; not every game is going to be a scorching-hot showing.

But at the same time, the Nittany Lions will need to display more offensive consistency in big games like these.

This issue also surfaced at times during the series against Maryland earlier in the year, and the Terrapins have since proven to be among the best teams in the conference. They’re currently in third place in the Big Ten.

Final stretch approaches

The question of what this weekend means for the Nittany Lions as the season progresses will depend on the weeks ahead.

With the exception of a Tuesday matchup with Coppin State, there are nothing but Big Ten contests left for Penn State.

Among these teams are the conference’s currently fourth-ranked team, Illinois, as well as a variety of other quality opponents who should remain competitive.

Even Rutgers, which is 1-8 in Big Ten play, has the same amount of wins on the year as Penn State so far this season.

The key for the Nittany Lions will be if they can find a sense of consistency in these big rivalry games.

At this point in the season, in a major conference like the Big Ten, the question is no longer about talent — everybody has that, at least on some level.

It now comes down to that sense of resilience and mental toughness the team has displayed throughout the year.

The Nittany Lions certainly have that in them; now they need to just keep proving it.

