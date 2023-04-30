In preparation to battle Illinois Sunday for its last game of the series, the inclement weather had other plans.

The Nittany Lion’s game against the Fighting Illini was canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Due to inclement weather in Central PA today, our series finale against @IlliniSB has been canceled. The game will not be rescheduled.📰🔗: https://t.co/anx8VdpHxJ#WeAre — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 30, 2023

The blue and white won both games against the blue and orange in doubleheader fashion.

Penn State will gear up to set its gaze on its matchup against Purdue, marking its final opponent of the regular season.

