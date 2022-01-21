In coach Clarisa Crowell’s first year managing Penn State, the blue and white struggled to a 7-34 record with all its games played against Big Ten opponents due to coronavirus restrictions.

One bright spot from the 2021 Penn State squad was the pitching staff, led by senior Bailey Parshall.

Along with Parshall, the blue and white returns senior Kylee Lingenfelter and last season's wins leader Vanessa Oatley to the rotation.

Penn State did lose some experience in its rotation, though, as Creighton transfer Logan Black graduated this past year after spending two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

The veteran-led group will feature one new face this upcoming spring — freshman Lydia Spalding, who looks to make an instant impact for the blue and white after only playing eight games last year for Austintown Fitch High School.

Coming into the 2022 campaign, the Nittany Lions’ rotation looks to continue their excellence in the circle and help lead Penn State to bounce back after a down year in 2021.

Bailey Parshall

To look at the win column when judging Parshall’s performance last year would be doing her an injustice. Although she was only able to collect her lone win against Rutgers, she led the way in almost every other statistical category for the blue and white.

Without a doubt as last year's ace, Parshall paced the team in ERA, WHIP, shutouts, complete games, saves, innings and opponents’ batting average against.

In seven of her 14 starts, Parshall was able to go the distance, accounting for seven of the nine complete games for Nittany Lions.

As the holder of Penn State’s top-two single-game strikeout marks and sitting sixth all-time in program history for strikeouts with 396, Parshall looks to repeat her success with another dominant spring.

Parshall will look to replicate her opening-day performance from last year when Penn State travels to the Sunshine State in a battle against Missouri on Feb 11.

Against Wisconsin, Parshall started the season opener going six strong innings while striking out 11 batters for her ninth career double-digit strikeout game.

Kylee Lingenfelter

In 2021, Lingenfelter shared the lead with Parshall with 14 starts. In her 18 appearances, Lingenfelter posted a 2-12 record, pitching two complete games along the way, the first two of her career.

Mainly used as a relief pitcher in 2019 and 2020, the Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, native stepped into a much larger role as a starter in 2021.

In 63.0 innings pitched last season, Lingenfelter totaled 39 strikeouts to just 18 walks, good for second best in the Nittany Lions’ rotation.

One area that sticks out for Lingenfelter, and the rest of the blue and white’s staff, is surrendering the long ball and allowing too many baserunners.

As a unit, the Nittany Lions’ pitchers gave up 34 home runs last season along with 329 hits — Lingenfelter was accountable for almost a third of all home runs surrendered with 11.

Offensively, Penn State was only able to muster 14 home runs on 176 hits. In order for a successful 2022 season, Penn State needs to close the margin of offensive production when compared against its opponents’ ability to produce in the batter’s box.

Vanessa Oatley

Throughout her 20 appearances — which tied her with Parshall for the most on the staff — Oatley compiled a record of 4-5 in 71.1 innings pitched with a WHIP of 1.49.

Primarily used in relief this past campaign, Oatley looks to serve the same role as she did last season with both Lingenfelter and Parshall returning as starters to the rotation.

In last year’s matchup with No. 23 Minnesota, Oatley pitched the final six frames to help lead the Nittany Lions to their first win against a ranked opponent since 2017.

Lydia Spalding

Penn State will have its first underclassman pitcher since Parshall and Lingenfelter took the circle for their freshman seasons in 2019.

Spalding’s high school career had been cut short in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus, but she excelled during her freshman and sophomore seasons.

In 2018, Spalding was named the AAC Player of the Year as a freshman, and among many other accolades, she was named team MVP in 2018 and 2019.

