Penn State took on conference rival Ohio State in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions were again unable to get the result they were looking for, losing both contests. The losses marked Penn State’s fourth and fifth straight, and put the team at 20-13 on the season.

A big part of the team’s struggles was due to the fact that what the team excelled at previously, has been the team’s downside lately. Coach Clarisa Crowell’s pitching staff struggled mightily throughout both contests, as the Buckeyes made every hit count.

One of the worst things a struggling team can do is allow big shots; this, though, was exactly what hurt the Nittany Lions.

In Game 1, Ohio State’s runs came in bunches, as they put three on the board in the third inning, with blasts from Melina Wilkison and Kami Kortokrax. Those home runs were the team’s only hits in the inning, and they certainly gave it momentum early on.

Like a hungry kid, the Buckeyes seemed to have no problem clearing their plate, as in their scoring innings, the team often left no batters on base.

Overall, Ohio State notched three home runs in the contest, with these home runs accounting for four of the team’s nine runs.

Crowell attempted to throw everything at the unit to stop this bleeding, but it didn’t matter as Bailey Parshall, Vanessa Oatley and Paige Maynard all surrendered at least two runs.

Penn State’s signal-caller emphasized execution, as a lack of it was what put her team in a hole.

“We just have to execute our plans,” Crowell said after the game.

Unlike balls that remain in play, long balls are mainly on the pitcher, as the rest of the squad has no chance to catch it and can’t be held accountable for it.

The only other position that bears some responsibility is the catcher, as they call the pitches. One wrong call can mean disaster, as it could be exactly what a batter is looking for.

For catcher Cassie Lindmark, this is something she looks to improve on, as even with her hot hitting as of late, she always wants to get better.

“I’m always looking to improve at better pitching selection from me,” Lindmark said.

Despite this, Crowell remains confident in the unit that was at one point in the season the best in the conference.

“I have a lot of confidence in our team and our pitching staff,“ Crowell said.

Penn State’s defense didn’t help this unit. With bases loaded in the fifth, a ball snuck over left fielder Lydia Coleman’s glove, bringing in all three runs and further increasing the Buckeyes’ lead.

This was one of many times throughout the game in which a ball made its way past the unit and dealt serious damage.

Game 2 was the blue and white’s best pitching performance during its five-game losing streak, but it didn’t matter, as the team lost 4-1.

Penn State’s pitching staff struggled early. Sam Hackenbracht wreaked havoc on the unit with a two-RBI double followed by a home run.

It seemed to start to become another high-scoring game for the Nittany Lions’ opponents, but Penn State dialed in for the rest of the contest, as it hoped that the offense would have its back and win the contest.

Even in a loss, this was an encouraging sign for the whole team, as even in its lowest of lows, Penn State remained gritty and battled, which Crowell has raved about all season.

“Obviously a tough day for our team,” Crowell said, “but I really love their fight — they never gave up.”

Extra-base hits hurt the Nittany Lions more than ever in these pair of contests.

As the team is in the heart of the season, it’s trying to clean its mistakes up and prepare for a short turnaround, with a series against Rutgers starting Friday.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us this weekend,” Crowell said, “we’ll be ready to go.”

