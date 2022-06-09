Coach Clarisa Crowell added to her trophy case Thursday afternoon.

Crowell was named the 2022 ECAC Softball Coach of the Year by the Eastern College Athletic Conference.

Two 👏 for Coach C on being named ECAC Division I Coach of the Year!!! 🦁#WeAre 🔵⚪️🔗: https://t.co/k8JA05cmko pic.twitter.com/TRgJkIlsx0 — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) June 9, 2022

The second-year bench boss led the blue and white to a 32-22 record improving its win total by 25 games from 2021 to 2022. The 25-game turnaround was the largest in Division I.

Crowell wasn’t the only Penn Stater that received an ECAC award as ace pitcher Bailey Parshall was honored as an ECAC honorable mention.

Parshall excelled in the circle for the Nittany Lions, posting a 22-9 record with a 1.68 ERA across over 200 innings.

