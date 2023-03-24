On Friday at Beard Field, Penn State showed the reason it’s been so successful all season, which is not hitting, pitching or fielding, but its team chemistry.

The Nittany Lions’ team chemistry, culture and faith in each other had never looked as strong as they defeated Iowa 3-2 in extra innings.

Although the Hawkeyes drew first blood and the bats were not working too well for the Nittany Lions early, not one head sulked as if they thought they were going to lose without giving up a fight.

The blue and white was still optimistic that it was going to grab a win despite playing its first conference game of the year against a very tough pitcher, Jalen Adams, who had an era of 1.44 entering Friday’s game.

There was even a point where coach Clarissa Crowell was getting in on the fun, joining the chants by the players while being down a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Now at 19-4, the Nittany Lions certainly have never looked stronger and feel better than ever after picking up their first win in conference play in a tough, close game that could’ve gone either way.

This year, the Nittany Lions have installed a culture of being tough, coming out everyday and giving it their all. Two years into Crowell’s tenure, she has shown the ability to change the program.

Crowell inserted the word “gritty” into her team, where the term acts as its motto. Every press conference, she talks about how the squad gets “gritty” wins and how the girls get behind each other.

“It's a culture thing at Penn State. That is what we talk about literally every day, is being tough and being gritty. They do not know anything else and I give all the credits to the student athletes because they don't get fazed,” Crowell said.

In the press conference, she also commented on how the Nittany Lions beat a very good pitching team in Iowa.

“Obviously Liana [Jones] came up huge and Michelle [Leone] got that RBI, but again, where they are at right now, I love their fight and grittiness. I cannot say that enough. It is awesome to see,” Crowell said.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Penn State bench was yelling in the dugout, not only getting behind whoever was hitting but even getting the fans into the game.

Jones came up in a big way with one runner on base in the bottom of the ninth. She hit a rope to left field that hit the scoreboard to win the game. She didn’t know how to react to the hit and said she was “overwhelmed.”

Jones commented on her team's reaction while rounding the bases and touching home.

“My teammates, my coaches, everyone's awesome. We are each other's biggest fans and no matter who it is we are each other's biggest cheerleaders,” Jones said.

This culture and rallying behind teammates has been a trend all year long and it doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon as Penn State has won 12 of its last 13 contests.

