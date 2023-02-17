After its Coastal Carolina Tournament was canceled a week prior, Penn State opened the season in the Jacksonville Tournament, taking on Cleveland State.

The blue and white came out on top in the season-opener, claiming a 6-1 victory in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Nittany Lions began their season with 5th-year Kylee Lingenfelter at the helm, as she was tasked with keeping the team fresh in its first game of the day.

Both teams’ pitchers started the game hot. For the blue and white, Lingenfelter registered three strikeouts in the first couple of innings. While the Vikings’ pitcher, Melissa Holzopfel, notched five strikeouts. Both pitchers did not allow a hit in this span.

After a slow start, the Nittany Lions’ offense finally made its mark in the bottom of the third inning. The party started with an outfield single, as Lauren Marcotte knocked one into right center. Following her hit, the squad got hot as Maggie Finnegan struck big with a two RBI triple.

A component of a good pitching performance is its team’s defense. If a team is sound defensively, it becomes easier to keep runners from crossing the plate.

In the fourth inning, the blue and white’s defense began to struggle. As Lingenfelter began to allow more contact, the team’s defensive unit began to give up errors, tallying two in the fourth inning alone — one which was attributed to the 5-foot-4 pitcher herself.

Despite these errors, Lingenfelter was able to stop the bleeding, as only one runner reached the plate — keeping her squad up 2-1. These errors were also short-lived, as the team did not record another error for the rest of the contest.

As the game remained close, both teams looked to make a play that could put them in position to win the game.

In the fifth inning, coach Clarisa Crowell attempted to foil the Vikings’ attempt to do this by bringing Bailey Parshall. The fifth-year pitcher looked to hold her squad’s lead with this brief appearance. As she only pitched four at-bats, Parshall held her own, only giving up a single hit.

As the blue and white took their turn to bat, infielder Emily Maddock reached base due to an error and was subsequently subbed out for junior Melody Coombs who stole two bases to put herself in position to score.

Coombs was accompanied by Lilia Crouthmel, who also stole a base after earning a full-count walk.

After this, the momentum started to swing well in the Nittany Lions’ favor. In a 1-1 count, outfielder Liana Jones sent a 3-run blast to right field, further extending the Nittany Lions’ advantage to four runs.

As a result of this, Holzopfel’s day was done. As the green and white attempted to keep the game from getting out of hand bringing in junior Torrie Jenkins.

On the offensive side, the star of the game for the Nittany Lions was Finnegan. In the game, she reached base every time she stepped to the plate notching a hit along with two walks. Her efforts were certainly felt as she also added two RBIs in the process.

Finnegan continued this big game for her as Penn State added to their showing. Thanks to a centerfield double from Kaitlyn Morrison, Finnegan reached base, adding another run to the lead.

Despite Jenkins’ effort, only allowing one run, it was not enough for the Vikings as they were unable to register any more runs, losing the game 6-1.

