Fans of Penn State won’t have a need for a nail filer anytime soon.

The Nittany Lions start to the season was a real nail biter for pretty much all five contests down in Florida.

Ahead of Penn State’s opening-weekend tournament, coach Clarisa Crowell discussed how important it was to finish games, and getting over the hurdle after many one-run losses in 2021.

In a season that featured a conference-only schedule, nine of the Nittany Lions’ 34 losses last year were decided by one run.

To start the 2022 campaign in Florida, Penn State lost two of its first three games by one run, with both games ending in walk-off fashion.

In the Nittany Lions opening game, the blue and white squared off against nationally ranked Missouri, taking them down to the wire, but ultimately losing on a walk-off single.

Although Penn State didn’t get off to the start that Crowell had desired, the blue and white showed resilience, especially among much stiffer opponents.

Crowell opened up about her message to the team after the heartbreaking loss to start the spring.

“I speak with them a lot about having an elite mindset,” Crowell said. “We talked about confidence and we talked about being resilient.”

“When you’re doing things well, that’s the time to build confidence and when things are hard and challenging, that’s when we’re building toughness,” Crowell said.

That’s exactly what Kylee Lingenfelter and the rest of the Nittany Lions did in their next matchup against Eastern Kentucky.

After coming in for relief of Bailey Parshall, Lingenfelter surrendered two runs, recording her first loss of the season.

Crowell had the opportunity to pull Lingenfelter aside after the loss and reassured her pitcher that the team was still behind her.

“We got you, your team’s got you,” Crowell said. “It’s all good and let’s just be better for [the next game].”

Lingenfelter went on to blank the Colonels, pitching the Nittany Lions’ first complete game shutout of the season.

In the next three games, to round out the tournament, the outcome for the blue and white was decided by one run on each of the three occasions.

After bouncing back from losing its first game of the tournament via walk off, Penn State faced off against UConn, in one of the many pitchers duels of the weekend.

Down one for almost the entire game, the Nittany Lions rallied in the sixth on a triple from Lilia Crouthamel to knot the game at one apiece.

Parshall ended up surrendering the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off double, making Penn State 0-2 in one-run games to start the year.

It seemed that the Nittany Lions were starting off right where they left off last season, struggling to secure close games down the stretch.

“We’ve got to learn how to finish and learn how to win,” Crowell said. “The only way you learn that is to be in those situations.”

Crowell got exactly what she wanted when Penn State finished the tournament with four of the five games’ final score determined by one run.

In Sunday’s doubleheader against Akron and Pitt, the blue and white found itself in two more one-run games.

With Lingenfelter shutting the Zips’ offense down after two quick tallies, the Nittany Lions scored three unanswered runs to give the group their first one-run win of the year.

It was now time for Parshall to rebound after suffering the loss to UConn; the senior shined in the circle against Pitt registering her second double-digit strikeout performance of the season.

Crowell understands the importance of setting the tone for the season and emphasized how important the in-state rivalry is among not only fans but her team as well.

“Bailey is from Pittsburgh, so I do think that she had a little bit more on that ball that day,” Crowell said. “I just thought she threw a really good game.”

Indeed she did, as Parshall hurled the Nittany Lions second complete game shutout of the young season, posting a 0.68 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 20.2 innings of work while registering 29 strikeouts over the weekend.

Crowell and the rest of the blue and white are happy with how the season has started off and are looking forward to keeping the momentum rolling in their next tournament in the Sunshine State.

“We’re really ready,” Crowell said, “for anything that’s thrown at us.”

