After a 3-0 start to the USF Tournament, Penn State looked to remain hot in a matchup with Marist.

Penn State took down Marist 9-1.

To continue their six-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions put Kylee Lingenfelter in the circle. This was Lingenfelter’s second contest of the weekend, after collecting a complete-game victory against Florida Gulf Coast.

On the opposing team, fifth-year pitcher Calista Phippen was given the ball to start the contest. Phippen came off of a game against Cleveland State in which she notched a complete game shutout.

Both teams started the game slow, as each team only notched one hit in the first two innings. The Nittany Lions attempted to change this in the top of the third, as designated hitter Lydia Coleman knocked a leadoff triple down the right-field line.

Phippen made her best effort to work out of this jam, as she struck out the next two batters. Her efforts seemed to be wasted though, as a Maggie Finnegan hit led to an error from Haley Ahr which brought in Coleman for the first score of the game.

An error can be the one thing that is beyond a pitcher’s control, and it can certainly ruin their groove.

The red and white seemed to be getting out of another inning without allowing a run, but the error caused a domino effect that changed this.

This run appeared to wake the blue and white up, as immediately following the score, the team loaded the bases after a couple of walks and stolen bases. Another error from the Red Foxes brought in Kaitlyn Morrison and Finnegan, putting the Nittany Lions up 3-0.

The last thing a pitcher needs when they are trying to get rolling is any sort of stoppage of play.

This was the case for Phippen, as a rain delay was called in the fourth inning. Shortly after the resumption of play, she walked Coleman then threw two wild pitches, bringing Coleman to third base.

Coleman then cashed in on this, as a Lexie Black double brought Penn State’s advantage to four runs.

Throughout the contest, Lingenfelter seemed to be comfortable in the circle.

The fifth-year pitcher was not rattled by the Red Foxes’ attack, as she seemed to have her way with the unit. Through five innings, Lingenfelter allowed a single hit along with six strikeouts — maintaining the shutout.

When a team seems to be excelling in just about every aspect of the game, it is almost impossible to stop them. This was especially true with the Nittany Lions, who seemed to have figured it out, whether it was through pitching, hitting, fielding or base running — and it showed on the scoreboard.

Penn State added to this complete game in the fifth inning, when Morgan Farrah hit an RBI single — bringing in Morrison for the Nittany Lions fifth run of the match.

Farrah was a big reason for Penn State’s offensive success against Marist, as she went 2-for-2 for three RBIs in the contest.

Melody Coombs then added to this barrage, as she knocked an RBI single into center field, with Jenna Nelson crossing the plate for her fourth run of the season.

In the sixth inning, Phippen’s night was done. The team brought in Meghan Haff to finish the game. When a game seems to be decided, relievers benefit as they play relatively pressure-free softball.

The senior out of Milford, New Jersey, looked to become more comfortable in the circle since her last appearance was rather disastrous, as in one and two-thirds innings, she allowed five hits and runs against Charlotte.

In an attempt to hold the score where it was, the red and white’s defense continued to showcase its struggles. The Red Foxes tallied another error, which eventually led to an RBI single from Morrison.

This error was the team’s third of the contest. These errors proved detrimental, as five of Penn State’s first eight runs were unearned.

This score was then followed up with a sacrifice fly from Michelle Leone, as she brought in Morrison and Finnegan — bringing the game to 9-0.

In the sixth, Marist finally put itself on the scoreboard, as an Ahr RBI single brought the game to 9-1. This run was unearned though, maintaining zero earned runs for Lingenfelter.

Penn State went on to win the contest 9-1, bringing the team to 14-3 on the season.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE