Penn State was unable to maintain its recent win streak on Saturday, falling to Indiana 11-4, tying the Big Ten rivals’ series at one a piece in the process.

Now sitting at 24-16 on the year, this loss is not the end of the world for Penn State. It was only 24 hours earlier that it kept the Hoosiers scoreless in a 6-0 win.

But this defeat for the blue and white highlighted its biggest weakness.

Throughout the year, Penn State has done better in games that are closely contested.

While the team has had its fair share of blowout wins as well, the signature showing for the 2022 Nittany Lions has been toughing out low-scoring games.

An 8-3 record in one-score games shows this, and overall, the blue and white have been able to gut out narrow wins all year long.

Where the Nittany Lions really struggle is in games where they get down big early. And that is exactly what happened against Indiana on Saturday.

The Hoosiers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, with a high-scoring first inning proving essential in Indiana’s eventual win.

Coach Clarisa Crowell said that the team needs to be alert from the opening pitch in order to prevent any future quick starts from opponents.

“We just have to be locked in from the first pitch to the last,” Crowell said. “We’ve got to play a strong seven every time out.”

Crowell mentions playing a strong, consistent seven innings, and that was the story of the game for the Nittany Lions. Failing to start strong really hurt them.

Mid-game, Penn State would cut the deficit to just 4-3 thanks in part to junior outfielder Maggie Finnegan’s two-run homer.

But two huge stretches would soon follow for Indiana. The visiting team would score four times in the fifth inning, as well adding three more scores in the seventh.

Penn State just was not able to match the momentum that Indiana was gathering.

And while senior pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter was not perfect by any means, there were also some fielding lapses from Penn State.

A key miscommunication in the outfield during the fifth allowed an in-the-park home run, which was arguably the nail in the coffin for Penn State’s hopes of winning.

And even in the seventh, when the game was already seemingly about to wrap up, the Nittany Lions had some mental lapses that led to two runners stealing home to score.

Even sophomore shortstop Lauren Marcotte, who had a number of stand-out plays during this game in the infield, juggled a ball out of her glove at one point.

“Defensively we had some errors, we didn’t make some plays typically our defense will make,” Crowell said of her team’s performance. “We were falling behind counts, we weren't making plays behind our pitcher.”

While the Nittany Lions did not have their best outing against Indiana on Saturday, there is no reason they can’t turn things around on Sunday to finish the Easter weekend series strong.

The blue and white currently hold a conference record of 6-5, which is not exactly awe-inspiring.

Yet, that record highlights just how Big Ten play has gone this year for Penn State. In a competitive conference, there has been a number of series’ that can be chalked up to a “you win some, you lose some” mindset.

The key for the Nittany Lions, as the Big Ten Tournament grows closer, will be to find ways to channel the energy they show in closer games more frequently.

When opposing teams go on big runs, the Nittany Lions need to fight back and not get punched in the mouth.

That will be the key for them to elevate themselves from a solid team with a nice story, to a true threat come May.

The team has not been bad by any means. They just arguably need to get a bit more consistent each day.

Coach Crowell has confidence in her players to do that. She’s taken note of how, despite the up-and-down performances in the win column, that many different players have stepped up.

And with sophomore Mel Coombs and senior Lilia Crouthamel inactive on Saturday, this was even more prevalent.

“We’ve had some other kids stepping up, which is certainly a very good thing,” Crowell said.

