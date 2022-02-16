It’s no secret that Penn State struggled quite a bit during the 2021 season.

The team went 7-34 amid a shortened season due to the coronavirus, and in general, things looked bleak for the Nittany Lions all year long.

However, coming into the 2022 season, there were reasons to be optimistic. Last weekend, there were plenty of positive signs for coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad.

Penn State opened up its season with a solid showing in the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament, kicking off the season with a 3-2 record.

The question remains, though, as to how sustainable this early success is.

Here are some factors that could determine where the Nittany Lions go moving forward.

A dependable pitching rotation

One of the most promising signs from the tournament is how well the Nittany Lion rotation performed.

The senior duo of Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter was superb in the circle throughout the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament.

Parshall started in three games — one on each day — and played quite well. She pitched a shutout against Pitt and didn’t allow a run to the then-No. 11 Missouri Tigers.

While her performance in the loss to UConn wasn’t her best, it certainly wasn’t horrendous by any means either.

Parshall gave up an early home run, as well as a late game score, but her performance in her other two starts arguably makes up for this slight slip up.

As for Lingenfelter, she also tallied a shutout over the weekend in her start against Eastern Kentucky.

In the win over Akron, she did admittedly give up two early runs but quickly rebounded by not allowing another hit throughout the final five innings of the contest.

Overall, the two of them combined allowed just four earned runs across five games.

If Penn State is able to sustain giving up roughly one run per game going forward — as unlikely as it may be — it would be a huge boon for its chances of having a successful season.

With their repeated appearances across the tournament, Crowell clearly has plenty of confidence that Parshall and Lingenfelter will both be consistent driving forces.

Maintaining a sense of urgency

Another skill Penn State displayed repeatedly during its first few games of the season was a never-say-die attitude.

Although the Nittany Lions didn’t win all of their games in the tournament, there wasn’t one time where they were down and out of the game — they kept fighting back repeatedly.

Against Eastern Kentucky, they were in a close 1-0 game early, before a fifth-inning offensive explosion extended the lead and earned Penn State a 4-0 win.

In the game against UConn, which the team did lose 2-1, Penn State was down 1-0 for over three innings before some tenacious baserunning by freshman Lydia Coleman briefly tied the game up in the sixth inning.

A day later against Akron, the team found itself in another deficit early, but this time it managed to overcome it, thanks to a fourth-inning rally not too dissimilar from its performance against Eastern Kentucky.

All of these performances have displayed a sense of urgency from the Nittany Lions, and that’s a trait that could pay huge dividends as a long season starts to really amp up.

Now, Penn State will have to maintain this mindset long term if it wants to build off of its current record.

However, if the team brings this level of effort to the table on a weekly basis, it could really start to turn some heads.

Possible ‘schedule wins’

Additionally, the reintroduction to a normal softball schedule will aid Penn State considerably this season.

While a year ago the team accumulated a poor record, it’s worth noting that the Nittany Lions only competed against fellow Big Ten opponents in 2021.

With an expanded pool of opponents coming from a variety of conferences, the team may find itself having considerable matchup advantages simply because, at times, it’s facing worse competition.

This reality already came to light last weekend, as Penn State earned two of its wins over Akron and Eastern Kentucky, who are a combined 0-10 on the season thus far.

When looking ahead at the schedule, there are a number of upcoming matchups that arguably hold the same distinction.

While Crowell will surely encourage her players not to overlook any competition, the reality is that Penn State has ample opportunity to drastically improve its record as the 2022 season continues.

