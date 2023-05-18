Season Recap | Penn State softball showcased relentless mentality throughout season

Another season wrapped up.

In coach Clarisa Crowell’s third year, Penn State had itself another great year despite coming up short in receiving the nod in the NCAA Tournament.

Crowell racked up back-to-back 30 win seasons for the Nittany Lions, showing the team has some serious talent.

To start off the season, the team faced lower-level competition which boosted its record to 17-4. However, when the blue and white entered its first conference game versus Iowa, it seemed the unit was not ready to go mano-a-mano against its conference opponents.

Another series was lost to Minnesota, starting out the Nittany Lions at a 2-4 record battling conference teams.

Things turned from bad to worse for the team after being annihilated 24-6 against Northwestern, but that game seemed to be a wake-up call for the blue and white.

Crowell’s gritty mindset propelled the team back to where it started the season at, as the unit finished the regular season strong winning 10 out of its last 12 games.

One notable athlete that won the squad games was pitcher Bailey Parshall, dancing her final dance inside the circle. She made her last year count, vibing with an ERA of 1.54 which placed her second in the Big Ten rankings.

She also became the program’s all-time strikeout leader, setting the bar high at 783 strikeouts to beat.

Behind her, pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter ran it back one last time, leaving everything out on the field. She tallied an ERA of 2.15, being a great second look when Parshall got tired.

Both of these pitchers were lethal for the blue and white, placing the squad first in Big Ten pitching rankings in multiple statistical categories, including batting average allowed and ERA.

On the other side of the field, the Nittany Lions struggled at times up at bat, rounding out at tenth in the conference in terms of batting average.

Crowell tried different batting lineups after the Northwestern game, which seemed to throw opponents off since new hitters were coming up at bat.

However, one hitter was cooking all season long, smashing her batting average at .439 — infielder Emily Maddock.

The 5-foot infielder found more success at connecting the end of her bat to the ball, increasing her hits from four in her second year to 43.

The change that resulted in this was Crowell starting Maddock, as she didn’t start a single game in 2022.

Infielder Kaitlyn Morrison also grilled up a fire season for her squad as she finished with a batting average of .338.

She served up seven home runs throughout the season along with her 49 hits — the most on the team.

Infielder Lexie Black was right there with Morrison, having her best season yet, totaling a batting average of .319.

Black almost sealed the deal on the Big Ten Tournament game to beat Indiana in what seemed to be a gargantuan task.

Her dinger late in the match to bring the score up to 4-2 wasn’t enough as the Hoosier’s climbed back in the game to beat the Nittany Lion’s 5-4.

If that game showed anything, it would be how the blue and white never gave up throughout the season.

As some of the players mentioned are leaving Happy Valley and the team with Crowell under the helm, her team will always have a fighting chance.

The 2023 season was another year that showed Penn State softball is here to stay and remain a team that’s worthy to watch heading into next year.

