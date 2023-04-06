Last weekend, Penn State faced off against Minnesota in Minneapolis. Although the first two games didn’t go as planned for the blue and white, losing both by two runs, the team went into the third game trying to avoid a sweep. It pulled through with an impressive win over the Golden Gophers 2-0.

“To end the series with a win going into the week I think is a lot of positive momentum for us,” coach Clarisa Crowell said.

This weekend, the Nittany Lions are in Illinois to take on Northwestern. As of late, the Wildcats have been a high-powered offense and will be a great test for Penn State.

Although Northwestern's offense has been hot, Crowell has the utmost confidence in her pitching staff that it’ll be able to limit the Wildcats on the scoresheet.

“I like how our pitching staff matches up with their offense,” Crowell said.

Pitching and defense is only one part of the game. Penn State also has to come ready to hit to keep up with a high-powered offense.

In three games against Minnesota, Penn State only put three runs on the board. Just last week, Northwestern put up 20 runs on DePaul.

Northwestern also has a lot of strong arms to go alongside its offense.

The Wildcats have the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Danielle Williams, who’s racked up 77 strikeouts and a 3.42 ERA.

But just like the defense and pitching staff, Crowell has a large amount of confidence in her offense this week. She felt that the game plan for this upcoming weekend was a good one and will lead to success.

One part of the game plan for the Nittany Lions this weekend is to start fast, which is something that Crowell has been preaching to her team for a while.

“We have to find ways to get on base, and we have to get timely hits,” Crowell said.

Crowell admitted that the team lacked some of those things in last week's series against Minnesota. That could be a big reason why that series turned out the way it did.

Even if the blue and white gets off to fast starts like its coach has been preaching, that will only get the team so far in the game. The Nittany Lions have to stay hot during these games in Illinois.

Staying hot has been a struggle for teams playing at Northwestern this year. The Wildcats are undefeated at home and look to continue that streak this weekend.

Although Northwestern has had great success on its home field, Penn State also has a 7-2 record on the road, much better than its 4-3 record at home this year.

With a Penn State team riding the momentum from its Game 3 win in Minnesota and a Northwestern team with a high-powered offense that plays great at home, it should be interesting to see how things play out for the Nittany Lions in Illinois this weekend.

