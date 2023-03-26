Penn State headed into a doubleheader with Iowa riding high, as in the previous matchup, it hit a walk-off homer in extra innings.

Despite this, the blue and white didn’t get the result it was looking for as it was swept by Iowa on Sunday.

On the receiving end of both losses was the team’s ace, Bailey Parshall. In five total innings, Parshall allowed five earned runs along with seven hits. During these innings, Parshall struggled with keeping the batters’ bat off the ball, as she was only able to notch three strikeouts.

A performance like this is atypical for the fifth-year pitcher out of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, as she had not dropped a game since late February — a stretch that included nine consecutive wins.

This performance may be attributed to fatigue though, as the pitcher has played in five straight contests, starting in four. Fatigue would certainly explain the early struggles, with Parshall giving up a three-run blast in the second inning.

Usually, a coach factors this fatigue in when deciding on a lineup but for coach Clarisa Crowell, this didn’t matter.

“Fatigue was not a factor,” Crowell said.

Crowell often preaches about riding the hot hand and simply putting the best players on the field, so it is not surprising that she puts Penn State’s reigning Female Athlete of the Year to work against a tough Iowa squad.

It seemed that at the beginning of conference play, Crowell wanted to put her most experienced players out there. In Parshall’s relief, senior Vanessa Oatley pitched four innings and Game 2 was headed by fifth-year pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter.

In the season overall, Crowell had mainly gone with this trio, with freshman Paige Maynard only tallying four appearances. The other two pitchers on the roster, Lydia Spalding and Lilian Berry have not had much involvement at all, as Spalding is the only one that has played —pitching in one and one-third innings against Georgia Tech.

Crowell did not give much hope for getting the two pitchers involved this late in the season, as she simply explained that anything is possible.

“We’ll see,” Crowell said. “It’s always that possibility.”

The pair of contests were not a complete disaster for the Nittany Lions. Even though they dropped both games, the team fought to the very end — even cutting the first game’s lead down to two late in the contest.

This comeback attempt was thwarted though, as Iowa never seemed to let its foot off the gas, winning Game 1 9-4.

In Game 2, Parshall came in late during a game that was all knotted up at three following an RBI double from Hawkeye outfielder Nia Carter.

Keeping in mind her previous workload, Parshall seemed to hold her own. In three innings, she allowed only three hits. This was more like the Parshall that many are used to seeing, and it came when the team needed it the most.

In a tie game, the margin for error is small. Any mistake can lose a team the game, and for the Nittany Lions, this came true despite what was shaping up as a decent outing for Parshall.

In the seventh inning, Tory Bennett knocked an RBI single that ended up being the game-winning run for the Hawkeyes.

With the loss, the Nittany Lions fell to 19-6 on the season. The loss was a result of the struggles of a unit that’s usually rock solid.

With the success the pitching staff has had all year, the team may not look to make drastic changes, since that is what can be called just a “bad weekend.” Crowell certainly agreed with this, and she would just like to get to the next week.

“I don’t necessarily think we need to change,” Crowell said, “We just have to clean things up on our end.”

Penn State will get plenty of time to clean things up, as it gets ready to start its road trip in Minnesota starting on Friday.

