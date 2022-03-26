After Friday night’s loss against Maryland, Penn State took the initiative and started pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter in Saturday’s game to try and move momentum their way.

Lingenfelter quickly got things off to a good start with a quick three outs from Maryland.

The blue and white tried to recuperate from their less than stellar performance Friday and bounce back to find an answer to Maryland’s pitching.

Liana Jones regained confidence in Penn State’s offense, hitting a homerun, which also brought in Lilia Crouthamel to get the blue and white two runs and three hits in the second inning.

It looked as if the blue and white were giving Maryland a taste of its own medicine as its pitching looked red hot and Maryland’s pitching struggled a bit in the first two innings.

Penn State looked much different than it did in its loss Friday by getting onto a good start with three hits compared to their zero hits the night prior.

However, after allowing two runs against Maryland, Penn State replaced Lingenfelter with Vanessa Oatley, who let up five runs in the sixth inning Friday.

Despite playing well in the games she was in, Lydia Spalding has only started one game, which was against Cornell, where she only let up two runs before getting replaced.

The hitting on Saturday was way better than the blue and white’s previous game with Shelli Rivard getting a run to home base thanks to Lauren Marcotte’s hit, which Marcotte later got a run of her own getting Penn State to tie the game at 4-4 to end the third inning.

A major improvement for Penn State on Saturday was the hitting. The Nittany Lions’ offense went toe to toe with Maryland, something they struggled with doing Friday.

Another pitching change came in the fourth inning when Bailey Poarch replaced Vanessa Oatley, with hopes to secure the win for the blue and white.

It seems as if Penn State relies on Bailey Parshall too often to win games as its struggled to find a No. 2 spot for a pitcher.

Parshall was especially seen previously in the last two games the Nittany Lions played against Maryland and coach Clarisa Crowell didn’t want to show their strength too much in those games, including this one.

“She had already been seen for ten innings.” Crowell said after the game. “I was trying to hold off on that as long as we could.”

Spalding could be the answer Penn State is looking for so the coach doesn’t have to play Parshall too much, but hasn’t played many games to secure her spot as the number two.

Oatley and Lingenfelter could also make their case to play at that number two spot behind Parshall, but aren’t able to close out games as Lingenfelter gave four runs to Maryland in today’s game and Oatley gave them five runs last night.

Her first throw and Bailey already let up one run to increase Maryland’s score by five, however Parshall was able to close out the inning with Maryland only up by two with the score 6-4.

Crowell gave some insight into what she was thinking about going in during that fourth inning with the pitchers.

“They were starting to get to Kylie,” Crowell said. “Vanessa typically comes in and she gets us ground balls. She throws at a different speed than Kylie. So, I was just trying to change it up.”

Maryland’s pitching came back to life as it was fierce in giving Penn State no runs in the last four innings to win the game.

After scoring four runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning, Bailey Parshall quickly shut out Maryland in the last three innings of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Penn State fell to the Terrapins 6-4.

With the loss, Penn State has to turn around from this Big Ten loss to quickly get ready for their next game.

“We have to be ready to go for practice on Monday,” Crowell said. “We have to take care of ourselves regardless of the opponent; it first and foremost starts with us.”

The Nittany Lions will look to reassure their pitcher spots this upcoming Tuesday against the Bucknell Bisons and regain their win streak.

