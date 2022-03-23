Penn State is currently in the midst of a seven-game win streak following its 2-1 Tuesday victory over St. Francis.

The Nittany Lion defense stole the show throughout their latest contest, with a fantastic diving catch by senior center fielder Lilia Crouthamel standing out as a particular highlight.

However, perhaps the most interesting development from the game against the Red Flash was the way coach Clarisa Crowell utilized her pitching staff.

Crowell gave the starting nod in the game to senior Kylee Lingenfelter but, after Lingenfelter allowed St. Francis’ lone score of the game in the second inning, she was pulled in favor of junior Vanessa Oatley.

For Oatley, this was only her third game back this season after coming off the injured list. Crowell seemed to take note of this and made sure to get Oatley some time on the field.

“She hasn’t thrown as many innings, so I decided to get her a few innings in there,” Crowell said.

Oatley would see two innings before senior ace Bailey Parshall came in for the remaining three.

When asked about her thought process behind all these substitutions in the circle, Crowell noted the schedule as the main reason for her changes.

“Tonight, you know it’s a midweek game, it’s really more about getting our three kids who we need to get going,” Crowell said. “This was more about making sure everybody’s getting work in before the weekend.”

While Crowell seemed to focus mainly on her pitching rotation against St. Francis, seeing the Nittany Lions use three pitchers has become a more routine sight recently.

The game against the Red Flash marked the sixth time in the month of March that Crowell went three deep into her bullpen.

And while the most recent two times the Nittany Lions utilized three pitchers ended in victories, the earlier four contests ended in defeat.

Now, it’s worth noting the beginning of the month proved much more difficult in terms of competition for Penn State compared to the past seven games.

However, it’s also possible this mid-game, revolving-door approach is cause for some concern.

Penn State has been outscored 36-27 in games where they use three different pitchers.

And if you remove the team’s 12-run showing against UMass-Lowell, that margin decreases even further for the blue and white.

Going forward, the Nittany Lions’ season is approaching arguably its most important section.

As Big Ten play finally arrives this weekend against Maryland, the question of if this bullpen flexibility is sustainable begs to be asked.

While Crowell didn’t formally address that issue, she nonetheless expressed confidence in her team as a whole ahead of the upcoming schedule.

“We’ve been battle-tested over and over this season,” Crowell said. “Obviously, you want to have a lot of momentum going into conference play, and I think we have that right now.”

