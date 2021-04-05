Penn State Softball vs. Bucknell
Inflielder, Claire Swedberg (23) bunts the ball during the 2-4 loss against Bucknell University at Beard Field on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

 James Leavy

After Penn State's home opener was initially moved for weather-related reasons, the Nittany Lions' series finale against Ohio State will not take place at all.

The blue and white announced via Twitter its last of four games against the Buckeyes was canceled "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff."

Penn State dropped all three games against Ohio State and is 1-18 on the season. The Nittany Lions will now turn their attention to another home series next weekend against Rutgers.

