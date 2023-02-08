Penn State Softball vs. Wisconsin Unhappy Team Yelling at Empires

After the empires grant a Wisconsin batter a walk to first base, members of the team voice their displeasure at the decision made during the Penn State Softball vs. Wisconsin game on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park Pa. Penn State was defeated 1-0 in the tenth inning. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm.

After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait.

The team was prepared to play five games against South Dakota, Towson, Coastal Carolina and UMass Lowell.

The Nittany Lions now look to start their season against Cleveland State on Feb. 17 in the Jacksonville Tournament.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags