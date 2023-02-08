Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm.

🌧Schedule Alert🌧We were excited to open the season at The Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but due to a weekend storm system, we’ve been rained out.Read more at: https://t.co/JFihtI9Cjs — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) February 9, 2023

After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait.

The team was prepared to play five games against South Dakota, Towson, Coastal Carolina and UMass Lowell.

The Nittany Lions now look to start their season against Cleveland State on Feb. 17 in the Jacksonville Tournament.

