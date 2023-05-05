Penn State softball's relentless mentality won first game of series against Purdue

An offensive and defensive cookout.

Heading into its last series of the regular season, Penn State was on a hot streak, igniting to win its previous three contests.

On the other hand, Purdue didn’t go into the game with high hopes, holding a record of 5-15 against conference teams, nearing the bottom of the Big Ten.

On Friday, the blue and white was too much for the Boilermakers, topping the squad 4-3.

The recipe for the Nittany Lions’ winning streak began with the offense. Racing out the gates early, the blue and white posted up three runs in rapid succession.

Something Coach Clarisa Crowell has done differently between each game is change the batting lineup as she has tons of weapons in her armory.

Crowell put infielder Maggie Finnegan in to lead the batting crew, leading to infielder Emily Maddock to get things rolling quickly.

There’s no surprise Maddock found her way on base as she is batting an average of .481 — putting her second in the conference.

This paid off as she, along with catcher Cassie Lindmark and infielder Lexi Black, came in to score giving the Nittany Lions a three-run advantage.

The Boilermaker’s pitcher Alex Echazarreta managed the blows from the Nittany Lion’s cannon to keep the game within reach at 3-0.

With the game seeming as if it was already over, Echazarreta showed Purdue that she was her and could do it all, racking a home run while in her home stadium.

With the dinger, she brought home infielder Jade Moy to bring the score to 3-2.

Wanting to keep the score out of reach, infielder Melody Coombs put her unit in a great spot to score, making it to second using her electrifying speed.

Coombs’ play molded into Penn State loading the bases, setting up Lindmark to potentially bury the game only in the second inning.

Echazarreta stood tall to the challenge, striking Penn State’s catcher out and denying the visiting team a chance to ramp up its lead.

Purdue’s batting lineup was filled with young athletes, but was still able to get back in the game. Utility Jordyn Ramos rammed her way back to home plate to tie the score with three apiece.

To match Echazerreta’s intensity in the game, pitcher Bailey Parshall started the grill for pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter to serve up some heaters to the opposition.

As both offenses were cooking, both seemed to simmer down in the middle of the contest as the pitchers matched up in a pitcher’s duel.

The tables turned as Penn State’s offense struggled to fight against Echazaretta as she continued to be sublime for Purdue.

With the fifth winding down, the Boilermakers and the Nittany Lions were stuck in a stalemate as the fans awaited the chance for either team to break the tie.

Crowell couldn’t even blink to see her offense heading back to the dugout at the top of the sixth, yielding the field back to Lingenfelter and company.

Infielder Bella Bacon got cooked alongside catchers Anna Lonchar and Summer Scarmardo to mark for a quick three-and-out.

For one last inning, Echazarreta was too full to order anything on the menu, but Penn State was ready for desserts. Maddock sweetened up the pitcher to score a run for Finnegan, eating up a score of 4-3.

The Nittany Lions were only up one going into the bottom of the seventh, hoping Lingenfelter could close up shop.

Outfielder Kate Claypool got lost in the waves as Lingenfelter continued to lay down the hammer, counting as strikeout number one.

Purdue only had one more shot at earning a chance back in the game as infielder Emilee Cox missed the opportunity to get on base.

Moy was the Boilermaker’s last shot but missed the target as Lingenfelter had a dominating performance in game one.

In the end, the blue and white took Game 1 of the series 4-3.

Purdue will hoister back up and prepare to do it all over again on Saturday for the second game of the series.

