On the weekend of Beard Field's 10th anniversary, Penn State will start its home slate a day later.

The home-opening series against Ohio State, originally scheduled to begin April 2 and run through April 4, has been bumped back a day to April 3 due to cold temperatures expected for Friday evening.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of their first win of the season, which was a 7-5 victory to conclude their Nebraska series last weekend.

The blue and white is 1-15 on the season.

