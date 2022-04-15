After an impressive win against Michigan to close out 1-2 series, Penn State turned toward Indiana and ready to start where it left off.

The Nittany Lions did so in a dominant style as the blue and white beat the Hoosiers 6-0 in the first game of their series.

An important piece to the puzzle for coach Clarisa Crowell’s team is its offense that has had itself a great season and continues to add on to games to the win column.

The hitters have put the ball in key areas where opposing teams like Indiana can’t get to, which leads to great opportunities for runs and errors.

The hitters went straight to work as they chalked up two runs for Penn State in just the first inning. As four innings passed by, Penn State managed to get six hits over Indiana’s one.

That number of hits for Penn State seems to improve game by game with it snagging three hits over a tough Michigan side in its last game.

Another run for the blue and white upped its score to 3-0 for a memorable inning. Then a slam from Maggie Finegan sent the ball out of the stadium to push Penn State to a five-run advantage in the fifth inning.

Hitting wasn’t a problem for the blue and white on Friday as it got an impressive 11 hits in the game.

As the competition swayed from Michigan to Indiana, it looked as though the Nittany Lions were more than ready for their matchup after a fierce series against the Wolverines.

Penn State’s hot-handed hitters shouldered much of the responsibility for the offense, but they also played a role in assisting Bailey Parshall and the defense.

“It’s definitely a big relief for sure on the mound,” Parshall said. “A win like that when the whole team wins, that’s just so much better under our belt.”

Nearly taking a perfect game, senior Parshall wasn’t as concerned with her own performance in the win Friday as much as she was with how great the team did as a whole.

“No runs on the board means our defense was excellent,” Parshall said. “I think Lauren Marcotte caught probably 15 balls today, so just a great job in defense.”

The blue and white’s win over Indiana was a complete one, and a unified Penn State didn’t need to rely on any one player to take the victory.

There isn’t a player that carried the team. The Nittany Lions all work together as a unit, which led them to another strong day at the Nittany Lion Ball Park on Friday.

Now 6-4 in conference play and 24-15 on the season, Penn State’s confidence is surging with two games left in the series.

With the team in the form it's in, Maggie Finnegan said she feels someone has got her back, even if she can’t step up to the plate.

“Knowing that if I didn't get my job done, the person next to me will get my job done — It lets you be confident up there, no matter what,” Finnegan said.

Teamwork is what this blue and white group looks to be built on, and its caught the eye of the Nittany Lion’s coach.

“Our kids will always give it everything they have,” Crowell said. “When you can have your whole team stepping up at some point or another in a game that’s definitely a good thing.”

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball blanks Indiana to kickoff 3-game home series Penn State put on its best effort to start a huge weekend series against Indiana in Happy Valley.