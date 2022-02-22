Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Parshall

Pitcher Bailey Parshall (1) warms up during Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

Pitcher Bailey Parshall has been recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for having one of this week's top performances in NCAA softball.

Her perfect game against FIU Saturday was the first for the program since 2005 and just the fifth in Penn State history.

She struck out 11 batters en route to a 7-0 Penn State victory.

Parshall made two other appearances over the weekend, earning a shutout win on Sunday.

