Pitcher Bailey Parshall has been recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for having one of this week's top performances in NCAA softball.

Her perfect game against FIU Saturday was the first for the program since 2005 and just the fifth in Penn State history.

She struck out 11 batters en route to a 7-0 Penn State victory.

Parshall made two other appearances over the weekend, earning a shutout win on Sunday.

