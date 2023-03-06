Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Parshall

Pitcher Bailey Parshall (1) warms up during Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

 Chloe Trieff

On Monday, fifth-year pitcher Bailey Parshall was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after her sensational performances in the Pirate-Spartan Classic.

Parshall pitched against the Delaware Blue Hens and Hampton University during the showcase, putting on a pitching clinic.

Parshall led the Nittany Lions to two wins and pitched two complete games, letting up two runs during the tournament.

During the two games pitched, Parshall also struck out 14 batters, allowed four hits, two walks and led the blue and white in two blowout victories.

