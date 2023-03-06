On Monday, fifth-year pitcher Bailey Parshall was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after her sensational performances in the Pirate-Spartan Classic.
Parshall pitched against the Delaware Blue Hens and Hampton University during the showcase, putting on a pitching clinic.
#queenB 👑Bailey Parshall👑 is your Big Ten Pitcher of the week! Pure dominance this weekend in the ⭕️ for #queenB @baileyparshall #WeAre #Dominance pic.twitter.com/J2OFzcwHZ8— Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 6, 2023
Parshall led the Nittany Lions to two wins and pitched two complete games, letting up two runs during the tournament.
During the two games pitched, Parshall also struck out 14 batters, allowed four hits, two walks and led the blue and white in two blowout victories.
